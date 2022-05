MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Here is a game-by-game look at the 2022 Miami Dolphins schedule, released Thursday by the NFL. New England Patriots (Sept. 11) Can New England quarterback Mac Jones get his first win against the Dolphins in his home state? He'll have a new target to throw to now with the addition of DeVante Parker, who was Miami's first-round draft pick in 2015. Parker was traded to the Patriots after Miami acquired Tyreek Hill in free agency.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO