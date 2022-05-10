Denver passes bill banning concealed carry on city property to final reading

Denver City Council approved on first reading Monday night a bill restricting concealed carry in buildings owned, leased by or leased to the city, as well as Denver parks. The bill will need to pass a second vote before being enacted.

The proposal is part of Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2022 Public Safety Action Plan. Assistant staff from the city attorney’s office previously said the proposed legislation is part of the national conversation to reduce gun violence and came about after the legislature passed SB21-256, allowing local governments to prohibit firearms in certain parts of a government’s jurisdiction.

Denver previously had limitations on firearms in city buildings and parks, but older state laws required the presence of metal detectors in buildings where they are prohibited, which is why Denver’s City Hall has detectors. The goal of the bill is to increase safety in the city by “reducing the number of firearms present at any given time.”

While the whole council approved moving the bill to a second reading, Councilmember Candi CdeBaca said she would propose an amendment next week to remove city parks from the ban.

“This would be more aligned with how other people have implemented bans in city-owned spaces,” CdeBaca said. “They often identify public facilities, physical buildings and not necessarily the outdoors…”

Councilmember Kevin Flynn reiterated concerns he shared at the committee discussion on the bill and said he would look forward to seeing CdeBaca’s amendment next week. He said the council has yet to be presented with any evidence that there is a problem the bill seeks to solve and whether or not it would result in a “positive outcome.”

“I’ll vote yes to advance this to publication, but I remain very skeptical that this bill actually does anything,” Flynn said. “... I do look forward to receiving any data that shows this would actually address a problem rather than be a performative piece of legislation that sends messages but results in nothing.”

Exemptions would apply to law enforcement officers, military personnel in performance of duties and licensed security guards with firearms endorsements in performance of duties. People carrying for use in a legitimate sporting event would also be exempt, as well as individuals with a valid authorization at Denver shooting ranges, and those lawfully traveling with a firearm.

Proposed penalties would be no more than a $50 fine on first offense and up to a $999 fine and/or up to 300 days in jail for a second offense depending on circumstances.