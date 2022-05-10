ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Voter approval is major step forward in Sabine-Neches Ship Channel deepening

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters last Saturday gave...

kfdm.com

KFDM-TV

Entergy planned outages Wednesday and Thursday in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — Entergy is planning a power outage on Wednesday, May 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., affecting the 5200 block of 12th Street and 5200 block of Landry Drive. "We sometimes interrupt power to customers to perform scheduled maintenance on our system, put new infrastructure into service, or complete large repairs. We understand anytime without power is difficult and would like to apologize in advance for the inconvenience; however, customers will see improved reliability and service as these upgrades are complete.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Local
Texas Government
Jefferson County, TX
Government
County
Jefferson County, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING NEWS: Body of woman found in bed of pickup truck

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in the bed of a parked pickup truck, according to information Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney just provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. According to the sheriff, the body of a 61-year-old woman was discovered...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Escaped inmate on the run in Leon County

LEON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for an escaped inmate, 46-year-old Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, in Leon County. Lopez escaped custody after assaulting a correctional officer on a transport bus and fleeing from the vehicle, according to TDCJ. TDCJ and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for Lopez near Highway 7 in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45.
LEON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur school zone expansion

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur school district is notifying parents that their children may be changing schools next school year. KFDM's Aaron Mack reports, the district says it's trying to create a balance in the number of students in some elementary and middle schools.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Governors of Virginia, Maryland call on DOJ to protect Supreme Court justices

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are calling on the Justice Department to provide resources to protect the Supreme Court justices and their families amid ongoing protests outside their homes. The governors sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday.
POLITICS
KFDM-TV

Fentanyl crisis: Cartel mistakes can have deadly results

In this week's "DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines" reporter, KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn speaks with Daniel Comeaux, the special agent in charge for the DEA in Houston. "The biggest threat right now is counterfeit pills, laced with fentanyl. Unfortunately, this is definitely a killer. As you know, we have the campaign One Pill Can Kill, and these pills are flooding our markets right now throughout the Houston Division and throughout the United States, but we're at ground zero here as we have a lot ports of entry, and you have a lot of counterfeit pills come along through our border," said Comeaux.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur man indicted for hit-and-run on PAPD officer

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted 26-year-old Adrian Estrada on the charge of causing an accident involving injury or death after Estrada allegedly crashed into a Port Arthur Police patrol unit and then left the scene. According to a PAPD arrest affidavit, on March 26 at around...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Floods, tornadoes reported as intense storms strike Midwest

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense line of storms is hitting the Midwest Wednesday night as an active weather pattern continues throughout the region this week. Hundreds of lightning strikes are being recorded every minute and wind speeds over 60 miles per hour have been reported. A tornado watch is...
ENVIRONMENT
KFDM-TV

Grand jury indicts two suspects for murder in McDonald's shooting death in Groves

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted two suspects on a murder charge for a shooting death outside of the McDonald's in Groves. The grand jury indicted Darryl Dwayne Prevost, 18, and Darionte Kelvon Everfield, 20, for murder in the shooting death of Alfonso Solomon on April 14 in the parking lot of the McDonald's on Twin City Highway in Groves.
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

The TBL's Beaumont Panthers to play at PA Memorial

Beaumont, Tx — The TBL's Beaumont Panthers will play their remaining three home games this season at Memorial High School in Port Arthur. The Panthers will play the Shreveport Mavericks Saturday, May 14 at 7pm, then play the Waco Royals Sunday, May 15th at 7pm, and the final home game will be Wednesday, May 18 at 7pm.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man arrested for aggravated assault

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested 59-year-old Clifford Joseph Miles for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Miles allegedly stabbed his 40-year-old stepson with a box cutter during an altercation. Beaumont police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Parkway Drive in the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man arrested for DWI, evading

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested 45-year-old Robert Lee Strout for driving while intoxicated and evading detention with a motor vehicle. On Thursday, May 12, BPD officers responded to a call about a suspicious driver in a silver Buick approaching children in the area near 5000 block of Helbig road in the north end of Beaumont. BPD officer found and attempted to pull the driver over.
BEAUMONT, TX

