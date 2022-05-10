Voter approval is major step forward in Sabine-Neches Ship Channel deepening

In this week's "DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines" reporter, KFDM anchor Aaron Drawhorn speaks with Daniel Comeaux, the special agent in charge for the DEA in Houston. "The biggest threat right now is counterfeit pills, laced with fentanyl. Unfortunately, this is definitely a killer. As you know, we have the campaign One Pill Can Kill, and these pills are flooding our markets right now throughout the Houston Division and throughout the United States, but we're at ground zero here as we have a lot ports of entry, and you have a lot of counterfeit pills come along through our border," said Comeaux.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO