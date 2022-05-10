ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Abortion rights groups ramp up efforts to mobilize, ahead of critical vote

By Rebekah Chung
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NdoN_0fYU6vdm00

TOPEKA, (KSNT)—Abortion rights groups in Kansas are ramping up efforts to increase voter turnout, as a critical vote on the “Value Them Both” amendment nears.

While abortion rights could potentially be overturned at the federal level, Kansas still recognizes the right to an abortion. However, a vote to pass the “Value Them Both” amendment would change that.

Jacquie Lightcap, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Kansas, said the latest controversy surrounding abortion rights has pushed their group to work even harder to get people to the polls.

“Our leagues across the state are very focused on contacting people in the area and letting them know what’s on the ballot…that’s already been happening, but I think this is going to give us more energy,” Lightcap told Kansas Captiol Bureau in an interview Monday.

The Value Them Both amendment, which is on the August 2 ballot, would allow Kansas lawmakers to pass laws regulating abortion in the state.

Anti-abortion groups in the state doubled down on their push to stop “unlimited and unregulated” abortions, after a SCOTUS opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked last week.

Kansans for Life denied a request for interview Monday, but sent over a statement on the potential SCOTUS decision.

“No matter what the U.S. Supreme Court decides on abortion, as of now Kansas will remain a destination for painful late-term abortions and clinics with no health and safety standards – among the most extreme states in the nation. If Kansans want to stop unlimited, unregulated abortion, they must vote YES on VALUE THEM BOTH!”

– Mackenzie Haddix, Value Them Both Coalition

Meanwhile, earlier this year, conservatives in the Kansas Legislature also introduced a bill to virtually ban and criminalize abortions in the state. While the bill is still in committee, efforts to limit abortion rights at the state and federal level have pushed some advocacy groups to take action.

Lightcap said her organization has partnered with other abortion rights groups , like Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, and has planned several events in the upcoming weeks.

This includes a kickoff event on May 14 in Johnson County and Sedgwick County, and an event May 21 in Shawnee County and Douglas County.

“This is an area that we’ve always paid attention to, but now we are paying even more attention to it…it will help us mobilize even more.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Society
Topeka, KS
Elections
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
Topeka, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Kansas Legislature#Kansas Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Kansas Captiol Bureau#Scotus#Kansans For Life#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Four States Home Page

Kansas troops help Polish allies learn to use Abrams tanks

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND (KSNT) – Soldiers from Fort Riley participated in a summit on the use of Abrams tanks recently with troops from the Polish Land Forces. From April 26-28, U.S. soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division hosted the first Abrams Operations Summit in Poland. […]
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy