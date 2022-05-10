ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Boil water notices in Bell County could be lifted mid-Tuesday

KCEN TV NBC 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe water advisory was issued because of a...

www.kcentv.com

KCEN TV NBC 6

Bell County candidate favors support to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Louie Minor is running for Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4. Working with former Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, he has more than 2,500 signatures for an ordinance decriminalizing Marijuana in Killeen. Minor told 6 News he should easily have enough signatures to get the measure on the...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Boil water notice issued for multiple cities in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A power outage has led to a boil water notice for several Central Texas cities. Power was lost at approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday at the Belton Water Treatment Plant. The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1, which supplies the city’s water, has issued a boil water notice effective immediately, May 8, 2022, for all cities it services, including: Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation.
TEXAS STATE
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 8 others, including 3 children injured after a traffic collision in Walker County (Walker County, TX)

1 person dead, 8 others, including 3 children injured after a traffic collision in Walker County (Walker County, TX)Nationwide Report. One person died and eight others, including three children received injuries following a traffic collision Sunday in Walker County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place on FM 2296 [...]
WALKER COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One person is dead after a boating accident at Lake Belton

Bell County (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says one person died this weekend after an accident on Lake Belton. Officers tell FOX 44 News that a boat being loaded onto a vehicle at the Temple Lake Park ramp Saturday evening hit Ronnie Viss, causing his death.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Collision near Belton High School forced police to divert traffic

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The area of Lake Road and N Loop 121 is once again open to motorists near Belton High School after police cleared the scene of a single-vehicle wreck. The driver of a white SUV collided with a traffic signal shortly before 4 p.m. and sent it crashing into the street.
BELTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Teen Dead, Two Injured In Red River County Crash

Monday afternoon, a single-vehicle crash killed one teen and injured two others on FM 114 in Red River County, four miles east of Clarksville. State troopers say the vehicle driven by 17-year-old Alexzandra Goodwin of Clarksville for some reason ran off the road and overturned, ejecting 18-year-old Harley Goodwin of Avery. She died of her injuries. They hospitalized Alexzandra and 19-year-old Lindsay Hines of Clarksville.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Man dies in wreck involving semi-truck

TEXAS, USA — A man was pronounced dead on the scene of a major car crash involving a truck tractor and an SUV, according to Texas DPS. According to police, a 44-year-old man was driving a 2007 Freightliner semi-truck from the US 79 eastbound. On the US 79 westbound, was 51-year-old James Larry Roberts who was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot SUV.
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Two killed on highway south of Seguin

(Seguin) – Two people were killed and two others injured following a head-on collision on State Highway 123 South. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers say the incident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday on 123, just south of Elm Creek. Killed in the crash was Christopher Lee...
SEGUIN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Toyota of Killeen donates vehicle to Killeen ISD Career Center

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The video above and below are a 2014 news segment of Toyota of Killeen donating turkeys to soldiers. Toyota of Killeen donated a 2019 Corolla on Friday to the Killeen ISD Career Center for its automotive program students, according to the district. Three...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Remembering Joe Ramirez

Today at the Crossroads Church in Belton, the community celebrated the life of Joe Ramirez after he was fatally stabbed in school last week. It was a tough day.
BELTON, TX

