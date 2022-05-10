Boil water notices in Bell County could be lifted mid-Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A power outage has led to a boil water notice for several Central Texas cities. Power was lost at approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday at the Belton Water Treatment Plant. The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1, which supplies the city’s water, has issued a boil water notice effective immediately, May 8, 2022, for all cities it services, including: Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation.
