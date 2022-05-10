ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

LEADING OFF: Verlander pitches as Astros face Twins, Correa

By The Associated Press
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Verlander (3-1, 1.93 ERA) and the Houston Astros try for their eighth straight win when they visit Joe Ryan (3-1, 1.63) and the first-place Minnesota Twins in a matchup of American League contenders with identical 18-11 records. It’s unclear if new Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will play in...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
London, TX
State
Arizona State
Houston, TX
Sports
Field Level Media

Phillies’ Bryce Harper Diagnosed With UCL Tear

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was diagnosed with a small UCL tear in his right arm that will keep him from throwing a baseball for another month. Harper has been hampered with lingering pain in his right elbow, forcing him to serve solely as a designated hitter since last playing the outfield on April 16.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Dan Bellino
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Yusei Kikuchi

Comments / 0

Community Policy