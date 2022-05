The Boston Celtics will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a potentially decisive Game 6. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Celtics-Bucks prediction and pick. This series has been the most entertaining one of the postseason so far. After a dominant Milwaukee victory in Game 1, these teams traded off wins, with the Bucks taking Game 5 in a big way. The series was tied at two games apiece, but Milwaukee’s defense held things down to secure the win late in the fourth quarter. Point guard Jrue Holiday deserves a ton of recognition for two elite defensive plays that may have saved his team’s season. Holiday and the Bucks will look to put away the series in what should be an exciting matchup. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO