Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones was driving when another car made improper turn in front of him

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere weren’t many details initially following the wreck last Wednesday that sent Jerry Jones to the hospital with minor injuries. But a Dallas police crash report confirms what was shown in a video obtained by TMZ Sports. The driver of a gray Hyndai Sonata made an improper left...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NBC Washington

Car Jerry Jones Hit Was Making Improper Left Turn: Police Report

The driver of the car Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hit last week in Dallas was making an improper turn, according to a Dallas police crash report. The investigator's narrative included in the Dallas police report says the driver of the gray Hyundai Sonata was making a delivery for Door Dash Wednesday evening. He told investigators that while driving southbound on Harry Hines Boulevard he realized he needed to make a left turn onto Wolf Street.
DALLAS, TX
MySanAntonio

Documents: 16 YO drove car at Beaumont officer

A 16-year-old Beaumont teen has been accused of accelerating a stolen car directly at a pursuing police officer while armed with a gun. The teen on Wednesday was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury with aggravated assault on a public servant and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Beaumont police...
BEAUMONT, TX
maggrand.com

Texas gunman on the run after shooting 3 women at Dallas hair salon

A Texas gunman is currently on the loose after barging into a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon and shooting three women, according to local sources. The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. at Hair World Salon, a business located in a shopping center in a district full of Asian-owned businesses, WFAA-TV reported.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

2 suspects still on the run following chase with deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One suspect is in custody and two more are still on the run following a chase with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The chase began around 11 a.m. Thursday near the 7000 block of Fondren. Deputies say the chase started as an attempted traffic stop.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Man shot during exchange of gunfire in north Houston; 1 in custody

HOUSTON – A man has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in north Houston Friday afternoon, authorities say. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred in the 12400 block of Greenspoint Drive. HPD says the man was shot during an exchange of gunfire....
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Texas Woman Goes Insanely Viral After Posting Her Botched Eyebrows

A Texas woman is facing, no pun intended, a huge, embarrassing disaster. Crystal Weinstock of Richmond got the shock of her life after walking out of Kai Brow Bar in Houston. Weinstock went in for a microblading session, which consists of an artist tattooing realistic natural-looking eyebrows over the natural eye hair in an area. However, Weinstock got something that looks like it came out of a comic book.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta casino robbed, suspect captured in Houston

Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Wife left dead in home foyer with husband nowhere to be found

HOUSTON - A woman was found stabbed to death in a home entryway while Harris County Deputies search for her husband. The incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday near the 17000 block of Holroyd road on Houston's Northeast side. Harris County Deputies say that there was an argument between the...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Woman steals ambulance, leads Garland police on chase

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Police arrested Kimberly Fouty, 34, of Austin after she allegedly stole an ambulance, turned on its overhead lights and sirens and led them on a chase. It was May 8 when Fouty allegedly stole the Wilmer Fire Department ambulance from Baylor Hospital in Dallas. Garland officers attempted to stop Fouty by initiating their overhead red and blue lights and sirens, but she allegedly refused to stop.  Then, police said she started driving erratically through a residential area, driving over resident lawns, and damaging property.Fouty eventually drove through a metal guardrail in the 2400 block of Rowlett Road causing the ambulance to become disabled. Police officers were then able to take her into custody without any further incident. They said Fouty was likely under the influence of an illegal narcotic. She is currently in the Garland Detention Center and is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, DWI-3rd, evading arrest and detention, and failure to stop and leave ID.The investigation is ongoing.No bond has been set at this time.
GARLAND, TX

