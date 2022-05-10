ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suwinkski swats first MLB homer as Pirates top Dodgers, 5-1

By Dean Fioresi
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbcu9_0fYU5F7F00

The Los Angeles Dodgers were outhit by the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday afternoon, just hours after coming off of a series sweep of the Chicago Cubs in which they scored 20 runs.

Pittsburgh collected 15 hits, tying a season-high, six of which were for extra bases as they snapped L.A.'s six-game winning streak.

The win also snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Dodgers that had dated back over three seasons to 2018.

Starter Julio Urias (2-2, 2.10 ERA) allowed 11 hits, matching a career high, though he allowed just two runs on the contest. He also struck out four and walked none in his six innings pitched.

He was outdone by fellow lefty Jose Quintana (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who also went six innings, giving up just two hits, allowing four walks and striking out five Dodgers.

The Pirates struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning, when first baseman Yoshimoto Tsustugo's RBI sacrifice fly drove Michael Chavis - who had tripled in the prior at bat - in from third base.

They tacked on a pair of runs off of Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the bottom of the seventh on a 413-foot Roberto Perez homer, his second of the season, and a Chavis sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Pirates rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski crushed a hanging slider from Robbie Erlin 425 feet for his first career home run, a two-run shot to centerfield.

The Dodgers scored their lone run of the contest in the top of the ninth when Pirates reliever David Bednar left a fastball up to pinch-hitting Edwin Rios, who took it 407-feet for his second home run of the 2022 campaign.

Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes led all players with three hits, followed by two each from Bryan Reynolds, Chavis, Tsutsugo, Diego Castillo and Ben Gamel - Pittsburgh's first six hitters in lineup order.

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Hanser Alberto and Rios were the only Dodgers hitters to gather a hit, with one each.

The two teams will faceoff again on Tuesday at 3:35 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin (2-0, 1.64 ERA) will matchup against Pittsburgh's Bryse Wilson (0-1, 3.79 ERA), in the second game of the three game series.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Giants complete trade with Mariners for infielder Walton

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third time in about two weeks, the Giants acquired an infielder who was previously with the Seattle Mariners. But this time, it came with a price. Before Wednesday's game, the Giants sent hard-throwing right-hander Prelander Berroa to Seattle in exchange for Donovan Walton, a left-handed hitting infielder who was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants had previously acquired Kevin Padlo and Mike Ford -- who was DFA'd to clear a roster spot for Walton -- when they were in a bind, but this move may be more about what's coming at some point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers fall to Phillies in extras, 12-10

For the second time in as many nights, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies turned in an exciting, late-inning thriller.Again, the visitors escaped with victory, sending the Boys in Blue to their third-straight loss and into a tie atop the NL West with the San Diego Padres.Thursday's game saw the Dodgers bounce back from a seven-run deficit, only to fall in top of the ninth inning on a bases loaded wild pitch.Friday's back-and-forth contest started early, after Phillies rookie shortstop Bryson Stott drove in a pair on a single to left field, giving them and starter Kyle Gibson a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Chase Silseth dazzles in debut as Angels blank A's 2-0

Chase Silseth allowed one hit in six strong innings while becoming the first player from last year's draft to make his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.An 11th-round draft pick by the Angels last July, Silseth was still pitching in college for Arizona a year ago. He made eight appearances in the minors before getting called up from Double-A Rock City before the game to pitch for the big league club – five days before his 22nd birthday.Silseth (1-0) dazzled the A's with a fastball clocked at...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Chargers open season against Raiders, face Rams on New Year's Day

The much-anticipated 2022 regular-season schedule was released Thursday, and the Los Angeles Chargers will open it against the same division rival that ended their playoff hopes last year, the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams will square off at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 11. The game will be a rematch of the Chargers' final game of the 2021 regular season, a bizarre affair in which both teams would have advanced to the playoffs with a tie. The Bolts scored 15 points in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the score and force overtime....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
InsideHook

And the Recipient of the NFL’s Toughest Schedule for the Upcoming Season Is…

If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to make it to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, they’ve got their work cut out for them. At least that’s the way it looks right now following the NFL’s release of the full schedule for the upcoming season, which kicks off with the defending champion LA Rams hosting the up-and-coming Buffalo Bills on September 8 on NBC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
22K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy