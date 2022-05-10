ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Local Sports Report 5/9/22: Beaufort wins district title, Benedictine heads to a Game 3

By Andrew Goldstein
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45A7NS_0fYU4TBy00

(WSAV) – We’re in the thick of the high school baseball playoffs in both Georgia and South Carolina!

Local GHSA schools competed in the quarterfinals of the state tournament while Lowcountry programs tried to win district championships.

You’ll find all the scores from around our area below:

GHSA CLASS 5A

Loganville defeats Ware Co (7-1, 9-0)

Wayne Co splits with Apalachee (5-9, 11-7, 5:55 p.m. Game 3 at Apalachee)

GHSA CLASS 4A

Benedictine splits with Troup Co (8-1, 8-9, Game 3 at 3 p.m. Tuesday at BC)

SCHSL CLASS 4A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Beaufort 4, Aiken 1

Hartsville 8, Bluffton 2

Comments / 0

Related
coladaily.com

Post-season heating up for Midlands high school teams

The spring sports season of the South Carolina High School League is headed into the home stretch. Regardless the field of play, a large number of Midlands teams find themselves in the title picture. The competition continues Wednesday with 10 softball teams playing in district finals. Camden, Batesburg-Leesville and River...
LEXINGTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Thirteen local athletes sign to play at the college level, 4 Division One signees

(WSAV) — Thirteen student-athletes made a commitment Wednesday evening, which will give them an opportunity to compete at the college level, when they signed their letter of intent. Woodville-Tompkins had two athletes sign, Cole Ritchie-Smith and Zion Powers. Ritchie-Smith signed a soccer scholarship for Barons of Brewton-Parker College. During his senior season, Ritchie-Smith scored ten […]
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort, SC
Education
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
WYFF4.com

Gamecocks replace opponent on 2023 football schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (GamecocksOnline) The University of South Carolina football team will host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, November 4, 2023, it was announced today. Jacksonville State will replace the Liberty Flames on South Carolina's 2023 schedule. The contest will be the first ever played on the gridiron...
COLUMBIA, SC
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia man catches potential world record tying sunfish

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — A man in south Georgia has set a new state record for a catch of a redbreast sunfish and, if it gets confirmed by sport fishing authorities, it'll tie a world record. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said this week that Lester Roberts, of...
PIERCE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Report#Highschoolsports#Ghsa#Lowcountry#Loganville#Ware Co Lrb#Apalachee Rrb#Troup Co Lrb
abccolumbia.com

No. 3 Gamecocks go low, punch ticket to NCAA Championship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 3 South Carolina went low and shot 282 (-6) on Wednesday to punch its ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship (May 20-25) at Grayhawk Golf Club next week. The top-seeded Gamecocks got 17 birdies and an eagle from the team’s four counting scores today at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: Calvary Day’s Terry Simmons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Terry Simmons has had a busy offseason. The Calvary Day interior lineman announced his final five schools on Twitter at the end of March – Wake Forest, Duke, Northwestern, Georgia Tech and UCF – and has been striving to drop 15 pounds for his senior season. Simmons was a key component […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk commits to South Carolina

WCIA — Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk verbally committed to play for South Carolina on Wednesday after spending the past three seasons at Illinois. The back-up big man played in 24 games last season, making two starts, but averaged just 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game with the Illini. Bosmans-Verdonk will have two years of eligibility with […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Possible world record fish caught in Georgia

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch. Roberts now holds the Georgia record for a redbreast sunfish and the catch is a pending world record tie. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
FOLKSTON, GA
WSAV News 3

McMaster signs bill that sets rules for early voting in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Friday that establishes rules for early voting. McMaster, in a tweet, declared the bill “a major victory for those who believe in free and fair elections,” and said the bill would protect the state “from the election day disasters we saw nationwide in […]
ELECTIONS
WSAV News 3

Georgia River Network to offer kayak, paddler safety classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia River Network is launching its first full season of kayak and paddler safety classes designed specifically for paddlers who enjoy lakes and slow-moving rivers and would like to gain some skills to be safer and have more fun on the water.  According to a recent press release from the Waterfall […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Culture war and COVID-19 dominate superintendent races

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican primary for state superintendent of schools is filled with sharp clashes over which of the two candidates performed worse at the job. The four Democrats seeking the post say they want to steer the state’s school system away from the Republican-driven culture-war clashes that dominated much of this year’s legislative […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy