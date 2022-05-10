Local Sports Report 5/9/22: Beaufort wins district title, Benedictine heads to a Game 3

(WSAV) – We’re in the thick of the high school baseball playoffs in both Georgia and South Carolina!

Local GHSA schools competed in the quarterfinals of the state tournament while Lowcountry programs tried to win district championships.

You’ll find all the scores from around our area below:

GHSA CLASS 5A

Loganville defeats Ware Co (7-1, 9-0)

Wayne Co splits with Apalachee (5-9, 11-7, 5:55 p.m. Game 3 at Apalachee)

GHSA CLASS 4A

Benedictine splits with Troup Co (8-1, 8-9, Game 3 at 3 p.m. Tuesday at BC)

SCHSL CLASS 4A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Beaufort 4, Aiken 1

Hartsville 8, Bluffton 2