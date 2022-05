Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Colton Pennell of Frederica, DE for drug and weapon charges following a fugitive investigation that began on Tuesday night. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Quality Inn located at 1259 Corn Crib Road in Harrington in attempt to locate Colton Pennell who was wanted for an active capias. Troopers located Pennell sitting inside of a black Ford Fusion in the hotel parking lot, and he was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 6.34 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 6.36 grams of marijuana, a Ruger handgun, and drug paraphernalia. Furthermore, a computer inquiry revealed that the handgun was reported as stolen by the Pittsfield Police Department in Massachusetts in May 2022.

