Dartmouth Police Seeking Help Locating Missing Man

FALMOUTH (CBS) — A woman was found dead in a North Falmouth home Tuesday, and 23-year-old Tyler James Gibbs was arrested for murder after a lengthy standoff with police. Officers responded to a home on Old Main Road after a 911 call reported a shooting around 10:45 a.m. They were confronted by a man with a gun outside the house, said a joint statement from Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne. Police kept him in view outside and then went into the home to look for a victim. A young woman, who has not been identified, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Officers left the house and began negotiating with the man, who was later identified as Gibbs. Massachusetts State Police and the SWAT Team also responded to the scene. Gibbs eventually surrendered. He will be arraigned in Falmouth District Court on a charge of first-degree murder.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO