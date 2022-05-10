ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth Police Seeking Help Locating Missing Man

By Tim Weisberg
 4 days ago
A Dartmouth man is missing and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him. The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) put out a press release in cooperation with Dartmouth Police to seek the public’s help in locating Anthony “Tony” Medeiros,...

ABC6.com

Man stabbed by group of juveniles in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 41-year-old man was stabbed in Providence Wednesday night. The stabbing happened just before midnight in the area of Atwells and Manton avenues near Sanchez Liquors. Providence police said the man told officers he was stabbed by a group of juveniles. When officers arrived, the...
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Sees Three More Shots Fired Incidents Overnight

NEW BEDFORD — Three more shots fired incidents have been reported in New Bedford on Thursday night, as a recent wave of gun violence in the city continues. New Bedford Police Lt. Scott Carola confirmed that officers responded to three separate calls for shots fired in the area of Pleasant and Grinnell streets starting at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

‘My forever family’: Woman nearly kidnapped in Burlington reunites with 911 caller who stepped in to help

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women are now bonded forever after one rescued the other from an attempted kidnapping were reunited Wednesday. Ariel Naylor and the woman who was almost dragged away Sunday night looked on as 23-year-old Tyler Healey was arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including attempted kidnapping and assault with attempt to rape.
BURLINGTON, MA
Dartmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Dartmouth, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester Police investigating double shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening. The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police. “Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police...
WORCESTER, MA
1420 WBSM

Missing Dartmouth Man Found Deceased in the Woods

Anthony “Tony” Medeiros, the Dartmouth man reported missing on Monday, has been found deceased. According to a Facebook post from his daughter, Samantha, Medeiros was found this afternoon. “They found my dad passed away in the woods, likely from the elements,” she wrote. “Thank you to all the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Arrest made in attempted kidnapping in Burlington

BURLINGTON (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Burlington. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tyler Healey. At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, a person called 911 to report seeing a woman being dragged away by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road. Police said the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their car over. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Tyler Healey arrested for attempted kidnapping in Burlington (WBZ-TV) According to police, Healey allegedly grabbed the victim, touched her indecently and dragged her. The...
universalhub.com

Man stabbed on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan

Live Boston reports a man was stabbed at Blue Hill Avenue and Livingstone Street in Mattapan around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The homicide unit was called in just in case due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
#Dartmouth Police
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police: Father reports step-daughter was given suboxone strip by student

Fall River Police are investigating after an incident at a city school. According to Captain Barden Castro, a stepfather came into the Fall River police station Monday evening reporting that his stepdaughter had been given what they believed to be a suboxone strip by a fellow student. Castro stated that...
whdh.com

Woman killed in Mansfield crash identified

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman killed in a wrong-way Mansfield crash has been identified by the Massachusetts State Police. Kerrie Dolbashian, 31, suffered “obvious fatal injuries” at the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning following cruisers’ attempts to locate and stop a wrong-way driver.
MANSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Woman found dead in Falmouth home, man arrested after standoff with police

FALMOUTH (CBS) — A woman was found dead in a North Falmouth home Tuesday, and 23-year-old Tyler James Gibbs was arrested for murder after a lengthy standoff with police. Officers responded to a home on Old Main Road after a 911 call reported a shooting around 10:45 a.m. They were confronted by a man with a gun outside the house, said a joint statement from Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne. Police kept him in view outside and then went into the home to look for a victim. A young woman, who has not been identified, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom. Officers left the house and began negotiating with the man, who was later identified as Gibbs. Massachusetts State Police and the SWAT Team also responded to the scene. Gibbs eventually surrendered. He will be arraigned in Falmouth District Court on a charge of first-degree murder.
FALMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Eva Meredith identified as Worcester woman killed in Mini Cooper, tractor-trailer crash on Mass. Pike crash in Framingham

Massachusetts State Police have identified the woman killed in the Friday morning crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham as Eva Meredith. State troopers responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-90 westbound in Framingham at 2:40 a.m. Friday, according to police. Meredith was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Seize Ninth Illegal Gun Since May 1

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police say detectives have seized two firearms from a juvenile on Tuesday, marking the eighth and ninth illegal guns taken off the streets so far this month. According to police, organized crime detectives searched an apartment in the Shawmut Village housing development on May...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
