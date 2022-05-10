ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man safe after falling off boat in Charleston harbor, swimming to shore

By Chase Laudenslager
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday responded to an unmanned boat found circling the Charleston Harbor.

According to CCSO, the call came in around 9:40 p.m.

The boat was found near the Yorktown without an operator on board. A dog was alone on the boat.

The Charleston Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the search.

Osprey recovered from Folly Beach cell phone tower

Around 11:00 p.m., authorities confirmed that the boater had fallen off his boat and swam to shore. He and the dog were reunited and are unharmed.

