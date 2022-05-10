Bubbly's Bubble Tea to expand menu and reopen in new Norwalk location

A local businessman is bringing eastern flavors to a new location in Norwalk.

Bubbly's Bubble Tea is flavored ice tea loaded with sweet balls of fruit flavor or tapioca.

When Bubbly's Bubble Tea first brought the concept to SoNo back in 2018, co-owner Sabbir Hossain says the demand was hard to keep up with.

"We would run out of ice halfway into the day, just because of the sheer demand in a short period of time," said Hossain.

That was before the pandemic brought crashing sales that forced the shop to abandon its lease three years early.

"Our customers even tried to help us out by doing a GoFundMe page of trying to keep us open," said Hossain.

Hossain says the two-year hiatus may have been a blessing in disguise. Bubbly's is now prepared to reopen at a high-traffic location on Wall Street.

"So the new space offers a lot more seating, we probably can hold about 20 people versus the six we had before," said Hossain.

Owners say the new shop will offer more options for those with a sweet tooth.

"We're expanding our menu. We're going to have dessert crepes, mochi ice cream, bubble tea, of course," said Hossain.

Instant ramen will also be sold, one of the only locations in the area to include on its menu.

Hossain says one of the best things about a melting pot is the range of great flavors you can try.

"Being in America we're so used to having the same things over and over again, and once you try different foods," he said. "The different flavors, it's good to try."