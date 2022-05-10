ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

6 vehicle crash involving Freightliners on I-75 in Bradley Co Monday sends 4 to hospital

By WTVC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (May 10th):. A 6 vehicle crash that shut down I-75 northbound in Cleveland Monday started when a Freightliner truck rear ended a Chevrolet Suburban, causing a chain reaction and sending four people to the hospital, according to THP. THP says when the 2017...

