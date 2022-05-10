Construction begins on Moxy Hotel in Madison’s fast-growing East Washington Avenue corridor

A sign shows the future Moxy Hotel being built in the 800 block of East Washington Avenue. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Construction has begun on a new hotel in the fast-growing East Washington Avenue corridor.

Officials took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new 151-room Moxy Hotel in the 800 block of East Washington Avenue.

The hotel will also have a ninth-floor rooftop restaurant overlooking Breese Stevens Field as well as event space.

Andrew Inman, the vice president of development at North Central Group, said the Moxy, a Marriott brand, is designed for the “fun-seeker,” adding its location near some new Madison venues makes it the “perfect fit” for the corridor.

“The Moxy Hotel is a perfect complement for all the great things going on in the East Washington Avenue corridor, particularly the 800 block of East Washington Avenue,” Inman said. “You’ve got The Sylvee, you’ve got Breese Stevens Field, you’ve got so many exciting things to do right here in this block in addition to everything else going on in downtown Madison.”

The hotel is set to open in mid- to late-fall 2023, Inman said.

Work was originally set to begin in the fall of 2020 ahead of a planned 2021 opening.

