Hamburg, IA

Hamburg council reacts to Crain's resignation

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hamburg) -- She guided the city of Hamburg through two major disasters--and now, the city's mayor has stepped down. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Hamburg City Council fielded a barrage of questions regarding the resignation of Cathy Crain. City Clerk/Treasurer Sheryl Owen confirmed at the meeting that Crain submitted...

kmaland.com

Sidney council weighs cemetery signage options

(Sidney) -- Sidney officials are looking to provide additional signage at the local cemetery. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Sidney City Council discussed their options along with Cemetery Board members on signage at the Sidney Cemetery. Sandra Bengtson is a member of the city's cemetery board. Bengtson says the board hopes to provide an easier way for visitors to navigate the cemetery.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Meet the Candidates: Todd Maher

(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key countywide, legislative and statewide races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the challenger in the race for the Page County 2nd district supervisor's Republican nomination, Todd Maher. A 1989 Shenandoah High...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs schools celebrate early learning center groundbreaking

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs school officials celebrated a major milestone for a new child care and education facility coming to the area. At a special groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, the Council Bluffs School District and state education officials marked a milestone in the construction of the new 38,000-square-foot Council Bluffs Early Learning Center at the corner of N. 8th Street and Avenue F in Council Bluffs. Dr. Vickie Murillo is the Superintendent for Council Bluffs public schools. She says the facility will hold 14 classrooms and three rooms dedicated to infants, young toddlers, and older toddlers. In collaboration with the Governor's Office, State Department of Education, and the Juniper Garden Children's Project at Kansas University, Murillo says the facility will serve as a state model.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

State auditor releases findings on Pacific Junction's finances

(Pacific Junction) -- State officials are recommending certain procedures regarding the city of Pacific Junction's operations and financial transactions. State Auditor Rob Sand's office Wednesday issued an agreed-upon procedures report on the city for the period between April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021. Sand's 15-page report listed 10 findings and recommendations. One of the findings concerned the lack of segregation of duties in areas such as cash, receipts, disbursements, payroll, debt and journal entries. Others included the lack of reconciliations of utility collections, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts, and the lack of fund transfer resolutions. Another finding indicated minutes for two city council meetings were not published with a summary of ordinances or amendments adopted. Sand's office called on the city to comply with the Iowa Code, and publish council minutes as required. The report also provided other recommendations for the city to follow in reaction to the report.
PACIFIC JUNCTION, IA
kmaland.com

New Shen council member eager for new challenge

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's newest city council member says he's looking forward to serving the community. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council appointed Richard Jones to fill the at-large council position vacated by Cindy Arman's resignation last month. A St. Louis native, Jones retired in 2015 after 36 years in the auto manufacturing industry. Jones and wife Jennifer--a Shenandoah native--moved to town more than two years ago. He tells KMA News he and his felt Shenandoah would be a good place to live.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Meet the Candidates: Alan Armstrong

(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key countywide, congressional and legislative races in the June Iowa Primary. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Page County 2nd district supervisor's Republican nomination, with a report on the incumbent, Alan Armstrong.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda Council approves pay raise for city employees

(Clarinda) — Clarinda city employees will be getting a pay bump starting July 1st. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a handful of changes to the employee handbook. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the changes come from recommendations made by the employee benefit committee.
CLARINDA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Former Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines to be demolished

The vacant Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines' Waveland Park neighborhood will be demolished this year, Abbey Gilroy, the director of the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC), tells Axios.Why it matters: Leveling the hospital and former Mercy Franklin Clinic, at 1818 48th St., will make way for a new project that NDC hopes will transform the area into a residential and retail hub.Catch up fast: Developer Jeff Young and his company We Can Build It purchased the property in 2019 with a plan to convert the existing structure into commercial and office space. Young also planned to build a second story...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Progress reported on O Avenue project

(Clarinda) -- Warm weather is spurring progress on a Page County road project. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News a Minnesota company completed cold in-place recycling work on O Avenue--otherwise known as the Stanton Road--earlier this week. King says Midstates Reclamation is moving equipment off the job site after completing asphalt recycling on both lanes of the road.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda Council backs planned Christmas celebration this winter on square

(Clarinda) — The Clarinda City Council has given its backing to an effort to revitalize the Christmas spirit this winter in downtown Clarinda. Meeting in regular session this week, the council unanimously approved several items related to a Christmas celebration on the square that is planned for December 17th. Teresa Hill presented to the council on the planned event, which came from her desire to provide some Christmas cheer this year in Clarinda.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Meet the Candidates: Dustin Sheldon

(Sidney) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key legislative, congressional and statewide races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the incumbent in the race for two spots on the Fremont County Board of Supervisor's Republican ticket, Dustin Sheldon. Born...
SIDNEY, IA
NewsBreak
Special Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
kmaland.com

Bedford board votes on South Page agreement Thursday

(Bedford) -- South Page High School students may spend part of their day in the Bedford School District beginning next school year. Discussion on a proposed tuition agreement with the South Page district is on the Bedford School Board's agenda Thursday at 5 p.m. Last month, the South Page School Board approved pursuing a three-year tuition sharing agreement with the Bedford district for 9-12 students beginning in the 2022-23 school year. South Page sought another partner after the Clarinda School Board voted not to renew the current agreement between the two districts back in March. In a previous interview with KMA News, Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer says his district would benefit from the arrangement.
BEDFORD, IA
illinoisnewsnow.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Iowa

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Clarinda schools recognize latest retirees

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials set aside time at their latest meeting to recognize staff members retiring at the end of the current school year. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board recognized four individuals retiring this May, including Julie Cabeen, Traci DeBolt, Craig Hill, and Jean Minor--three of which have served the district for nearly two decades. Board President Darin Sunderman addressed the four individuals for their time with the district.
EDUCATION
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, May 13th, 2022

(UNDATED) -- The latest drought map for Iowa shows much improvement. D-N-R hydrologist, Tim Hall, says there are fewer areas of severe drought -- with the worst conditions in Monona, Woodbury, and Plymouth counties along the Missouri River in western Iowa. He says that’s about seven percent of the state, and most of the rest of the state is not rated at all. While things have improved, Hall wants to see more of the drought go away in the rest of May and into June, which are two of the wettest months.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kmaland.com

Page County Attorney's report

(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest report of court activities Thursday afternoon. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP senator spreads hoax to justify school vouchers

Republican State Senator Tim Kraayenbrink spread a notorious hoax about litter boxes in schools at a public forum on May 7. For days, he declined to apologize for his error or for his false claim that the media cover up the non-existent practice. Seven superintendents in Kraayenbrink’s district told Bleeding...
IOWA STATE

