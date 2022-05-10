Hamburg council reacts to Crain's resignation

(Pacific Junction) -- State officials are recommending certain procedures regarding the city of Pacific Junction's operations and financial transactions. State Auditor Rob Sand's office Wednesday issued an agreed-upon procedures report on the city for the period between April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021. Sand's 15-page report listed 10 findings and recommendations. One of the findings concerned the lack of segregation of duties in areas such as cash, receipts, disbursements, payroll, debt and journal entries. Others included the lack of reconciliations of utility collections, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts, and the lack of fund transfer resolutions. Another finding indicated minutes for two city council meetings were not published with a summary of ordinances or amendments adopted. Sand's office called on the city to comply with the Iowa Code, and publish council minutes as required. The report also provided other recommendations for the city to follow in reaction to the report.

PACIFIC JUNCTION, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO