Macon County Health Department hosting COVID vaccine clinic
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department is hosting another vaccine clinic this week to help people stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The clinic will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the MCHD building in Decatur, located at 1221 E Condit St. People who are aged 5 years and older can receive their first, second and booster doses at this clinic.
People who want to get a vaccine for themselves or their children can schedule an appointment by calling 217-423-6988 ext. 1100.
