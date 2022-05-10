A’s beat Tigers 2-0 as Blackburn improves to 4-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs, the Philadelphia Phillies pushed two runs across in the ninth inning after squandering a six-run lead and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. The Phillies saw their 7-1 lead evaporate after the Dodgers used a four-run eighth to tie the game 7-all. In the ninth, the Phillies scored a run on a wild pitch by reliever Daniel Hudson with the bases loaded. Harper then hit a sacrifice fly to give the Phillies a two-run lead. Hudson (1-3) took the loss. Johan Comargo also homered for the Phillies. Andrew Bellatti (1-0) worked 2/3 of a inning and picked up the win. Cody Bellinger hit a solo home run for the Dodgers.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi have won their salary arbitration cases. Frazier was awarded $8 million rather the Mariners’ $6.7 million offer by the panel of Margaret Brogan, Frederic Horowitz and Brian Keller, who heard the case on May 2. Benintendi will received $8.5 million under the decision by Mark Burstein, Keith Greenberg and Steven Wolf, who listened to arguments on Thursday. In the first two arbitration decisions Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves beat third baseman Austin Riley and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nick Pivetta allowed a run and three hits in a season-long seven innings to win for the first time since August and the Boston Red Sox had a four-run sixth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 7-1 on Friday night. J.D. Martinez began Boston’s big inning by lining a single to left field that skipped at Brad Miller’s feet. The hit extended Martinez’s hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 30 games to last September, both the longest active streaks in the major leagues. Pivetta (1-4) ended a personal seven-game losing streak over 13 starts. His previous win was Aug. 13, 2021, over Baltimore.
ATLANTA (AP) — The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench. Canó was not in Friday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter. The New York Mets, who released Canó on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum. Canó, 39, was designated for assignment on May 2 after hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. He sat out last season serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chase Silseth allowed one hit in six strong innings while becoming the first player from last year’s draft to make his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics. The 11th-round draft pick last July was called up from Double-A Rock City before the game. The right-hander finished with four strikeouts and two walks during his 81-pitch outing and allowed only one runner to reach second base. Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera each retired three batters. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his eighth save to complete the two-hitter. Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels. Andrew Velazquez added his second career homer.
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School graduate and current minor league baseball player Chase Silseth was recently announced as Southern League Player of the Month for his efforts with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, based out of Madison, Alabama. Silseth, an 11th-round draft pick in 2021 by the Los...
NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Ford has learned to travel light — and quickly. Since the start of the season, the 29-year-old first baseman has played for Tacoma, San Francisco and Sacramento. Traded from Seattle to the Giants on April 30, he was dealt back to the Mariners on Thursday. He found his way to Citi Field, batting seventh for the Mariners as the designated hitter in a series opener at the New York Mets. He hit .317 in 10 games at Tacoma, then was dealt to the Giants and had a two-run single off Washington’s Steve Cishek in his lone big league game.
The Chicago White Sox placed ace Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 injured list and activated outfielder Andrew Vaughn following a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte. Giolito began experiencing mild symptoms Wednesday, a day after he went seven innings in a win over Cleveland. The White Sox hope to have Giolito pitch during their series at Kansas City next week. They play the Royals five times in four days, starting Monday. If Giolito isn’t available for the series opener, Johnny Cueto is a possibility. Vaughn had been sidelined since April 29 because of a bruised right hand. He was not in the lineup against the New York Yankees.
PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte had three hits and drove in a run, Zach Davies pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3. Marte struggled to start the season after signing a long-term contract in spring training, but has started to round back into All-Star form the past couple of weeks. He had a pair of doubles off Drew Smyly and finished 3 for 4. Davies allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Ian Kennedy worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth after shortstop Geraldo Perdromo’s two-out error. Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.
Comments / 0