California State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of...

www.recorderonline.com

Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

E_Duran (1), Lewis (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 5. 2B_Sánchez (8), Lewis (2), Kepler (5). 3B_Rosario (2). HR_Hedges (3), off Gray; Mercado (4), off Jax; Giménez (4), off Pagán; Buxton (10), off Civale; Polanco (4), off Civale; Sánchez (2), off Shaw; Lewis (1), off Shaw. RBIs_Ramírez 2 (32), Hedges (7), Mercado 2 (15), Rosario (8), Giménez 2 (19), Buxton (18), Polanco (20), Kepler 2 (14), Sánchez 3 (12), Lewis 4 (4). SB_Straw (8). SF_Kepler.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). SB_Arozarena (6). Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild. T_2:49....
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

High-A Northwest League Glance

Spokane at Hillsboro, ppd. Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m. Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m. Vancouver at Eugene, 10:35 p.m. Spokane at Hillsboro, 2, 8:05 p.m. Vancouver at Eugene, 2, 8:05 p.m. Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m. Sunday's Games. Spokane at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m. Everett at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
SPORTS
Porterville Recorder

Houston 6, Washington 1

DP_Houston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 3, Washington 8. 2B_Brantley (6), Bregman (9). HR_Altuve (6), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (11). Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Alan Porter; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye. T_2:45. A_18,433 (41,339).
HOUSTON, TX
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Porterville Recorder

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP '22: A hole-by-hole look at Southern Hills

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Southern Hills Country Club, site of the 104th PGA Championship to be played May 19-22: NO. 1, 468 YARDS, PAR 4: The tee shot is from an elevated tee with a view of the Tulsa skyline and a slight dogleg to the left. Two bunkers are now left of the fairway. The green slopes from front right to back left and has a large bunker front and right of the green.
TULSA, OK
Porterville Recorder

NCAA Division I Women's Lacrosse Glance

Notre Dame vs. Michigan, 8 p.m. Loyola (Md.) vs. James Madison, 1 p.m. Boston College vs. Denver, 1 p.m. Northwestern vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. Maryland vs. Duke , 2:30 p.m. Florida vs. Jacksonville, 4 p.m. Quarterfinal. At campus sites TBD. Thursday, May 19. North Carolina/Virginia winner vs. Rutgers/Stony Brook winner,...
SPORTS
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

E_Anderson (4). DP_Milwaukee 1, Miami 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Miami 2. 2B_Cain (3). HR_Wong (2), Aguilar (4). Scott pitched to 3 batters in the 9th. Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Dan Merzel. T_2:53. A_9,110 (36,742).
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Single-A Florida State League Glance

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m. Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 4 p.m. Bradenton at Jupiter, 6 p.m. Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin,...
FLORIDA STATE
#Daily 4#Ap#The California Lottery
Porterville Recorder

Boston 7, Texas 1

E_Vázquez (2). LOB_Boston 6, Texas 5. 2B_Verdugo (5), Cordero (2), Martinez (11). 3B_Calhoun (1). SF_Story (2). HBP_Richards (Hernández). WP_Pivetta, Dunning, Martin. Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Doug Eddings. T_2:46. A_28,324 (40,300).
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Atlantic League

Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd. Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m. York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Sunday's Games. York at Lancaster, 1 p.m. High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m. Charleston at...
SPORTS
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 4, Calgary 2

Dallas121—4 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 2 (Robertson, Pavelski), 14:52. Second Period_2, Dallas, Raffl 2 (Kiviranta), 6:04. 3, Calgary, Stone 1 (Gaudreau, Tkachuk), 8:09. 4, Calgary, Backlund 3 (Stone, Andersson), 11:59. 5, Dallas, Heiskanen 1 (Faksa, Suter), 17:32. Third Period_6, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Raffl, Hintz), 19:18 (en). Shots on Goal_Calgary...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Friday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Jorge Lopez from the bereavement list. Placed 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 11. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 list. Activated OF Andrew Vaughn from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.
BASEBALL
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Porterville Recorder

California governor: State has $97.5 billion budget surplus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is entering the next budget year with a record-smashing surplus of nearly $100 billion, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday. Newsom unveiled a revised budget plan of just over $300 billion for the next fiscal year, the highest in state history and fueled by surging tax revenues. The state has collected $55 billion more in taxes than officials expected in January, leaving it with an estimated $97.5 billion surplus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Rollin' Relics Car Show on Saturday

The Rollin' Relics will present their 20th annual Car Show on Saturday, May 14 at Veterans Park. The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Their will be trophies awarded, drawings and a 50/50 drawing. The donation for...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Utility probes cause of California fire that burned mansions

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Porterville Recorder

24 Summit students graduating from PC today

Twenty-four Summit Collegiate High School students will be receiving their college degrees today at Porterville College’s Commencement Exercises — 20 days before they're scheduled to graduate from high school. The soon-to-be PC graduates met Thursday to try on their caps and gowns and to be photographed. “I feel...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Today's Porterville Fair Schedule

SPECIAL FRIENDS DAY 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM. FFA Lamb Showmanship followed by FFA Market Lamb Show. followed by Feeder Lambs * FFA & 4_H show together. Porterville Rock & Recycle, Inc. Presents. POULTRY SHOW. 9:00 AM Rabbit Barn. Porterville Asphalt Inc. Presents. RABBIT SHOW. 10:00 AM Rabbit Barn. DAIRY...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Ag theft ring busted - again; two arrests made

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated on Wednesday it was able to break up an Ag theft ring that led to the arrests of two men. One of the men was arrested a second time after posting bail following when he was arrested for his role in the Ag theft ring, TCSO stated.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Porterville mom raffling off truck to see son's military graduation

A Porterville mom has come up with a unique way to raise funds so she can attend her son's Navy boot camp graduation. Nicole Wynd is raffling off her 1994 Toyota 4Runner to attend the graduation of her oldest son, 18-year-old Noah Wynd, who's graduating from the Great Lakes Illinois Training Command Center in Illinois.
PORTERVILLE, CA

