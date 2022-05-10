Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at Southern Hills Country Club, site of the 104th PGA Championship to be played May 19-22: NO. 1, 468 YARDS, PAR 4: The tee shot is from an elevated tee with a view of the Tulsa skyline and a slight dogleg to the left. Two bunkers are now left of the fairway. The green slopes from front right to back left and has a large bunker front and right of the green.

