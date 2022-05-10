ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

New Era Cap CEO charged after parking lot altercation

By CAROLYN THOMPSON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGxg9_0fYU06Ma00

The head of the company that makes baseball caps for the country's biggest sports leagues was arraigned on a felony charge Monday in Buffalo, New York, after allegedly driving his vehicle toward his girlfriend’s ex-husband during an argument over the weekend.

New Era Cap CEO Christopher Koch, 61, was released without bail after appearing in City Court on a felony reckless endangerment charge.

New Era, headquartered in Buffalo, supplies caps for Major League Baseball, and also makes the official sideline and on-court caps for the NFL and NBA.

The judge also issued a no-contact order on behalf of the alleged victim, whose name was not released. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn later identified him to reporters as the ex-husband of Koch's girlfriend.

Koch is accused of intentionally driving toward the ex-husband when the man got out of his vehicle in a Buffalo restaurant parking lot on Saturday. The man hurt his hand while jumping out of the way to avoid being hit, Flynn said. Koch then hit the man's vehicle, damaging the passenger side, the prosecutor said.

Koch's attorney disputed that account of the incident.

“Clearly there was a traffic accident, however, we firmly believe based upon the evidence that Mr. Koch committed no criminal acts whatsoever. The rest will be resolved in the courthouse,” said Aaron Glazer, who along with attorney Paul Cambria Jr., is representing Koch.

A spokesman for New Era did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

A police report obtained by WIVB said Koch was pulling his SUV out of the parking area when the man arrived in his pickup truck and got out. The man approached Koch's vehicle “in an attempt to fight the defendant, stating, ‘Let’s settle this like men,’” the police report said.

“Defendant then recklessly drove his vehicle toward victim,” the report said. “Victim rushed out of the way and suffered only a minor injury to the right hand.”

Flynn told reporters the ex-husband went to the restaurant because he knew his former wife was there.

“It was not a chance encounter,” he said.

Koch is due back in court May 25. The charge carries a maximum seven-year prison term.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Era CEO Reportedly Arrested On Disturbing Charges

New Era CEO Chris Koch has reportedly been arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment. According to reports, Koch, 61, allegedly attempted to run over a man outside Oliver's Restaurant in Buffalo on Saturday night. He was arraigned this morning. Koch reportedly was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with...
NFL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Spun

Former WNBA Star Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

A former WNBA star is reportedly facing some troubling charges from an arrest this past Friday. Shoni Schimmel, a two-time WNBA All-Star, was reportedly arrested on charges of assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. According to The Oregonian, Schimmel, 29, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

‘John Doe’ No More: Suspect Who Sheriff’s Office Thought Was Completely Non-Verbal Identified

(CBS4) – A suspect in a trespassing case who officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office thought was completely non-verbal turned out not to be so, and now he has been identified. His name is Collin Sportell, he’s from Michigan and he is 22. Collin Sportell (credit: Jefferson County) “This was not a special needs situation, but rather someone who chose silence as a way to circumvent compliance with the booking process,” wrote the sheriff’s office in a tweet on Friday morning. Sportell was arrested in Golden on Tuesday after allegedly entering a residence illegally. He had no identification on him, didn’t have a match to any fingerprints in the law enforcement database and matched no descriptions in missing persons reports. The sheriff’s office held him in custody on charges of criminal trespass and obstructing an officer. He became known to the office and courts only as “John Doe” and officials shared his mugshot in hopes that someone would identify him. That ended up happening quickly. The sheriff’s office thanked the public for helping them out and say Sportell will now be released on a summons for second degree trespass.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Koch
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Caps#Nba#New Era Cap#City Court#Major League Baseball
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
rolling out

Young Thug facing even more charges after feds raid his home

Rap star Young Thug may be in even deeper trouble than he already is after federal agents reportedly raided his home in the plush Buckhead section of Atlanta. Thugger, as the rapper is often called, is facing seven new charges in addition to the RICO and criminal gang activity counts he was hit with during his arrest on Monday, according to WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, GA
ABC News

ABC News

641K+
Followers
152K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy