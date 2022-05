When you’re down to the final four, things can get interesting. Today’s contest between the top seeded Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (44-11, 23-4 SBC) and #3 Texas State (37-18, 19-8 SBC) was incredibly entertaining, with both pitchers having a gem of a performance. In the end, Louisiana would overcome the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Jessica Mullins, as Raina O’Neal delivers a solo homer in the eighth to win 1-0 an advance to Saturday’s title game at 2:30pm.

