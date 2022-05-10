ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Abortion rights groups ramp up efforts to mobilize, ahead of critical vote

By Rebekah Chung
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZsyu_0fYTz83t00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Abortion rights groups in Kansas are ramping up efforts to increase voter turnout as a critical vote on the “Value Them Both” amendment nears.

While abortion rights could potentially be overturned at the federal level, Kansas still recognizes the right to an abortion. However, a vote to pass the “Value Them Both” amendment would change that.

Jacquie Lightcap, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Kansas, said the latest controversy surrounding abortion rights has pushed their group to work even harder to get people to the polls.

“Our leagues across the state are very focused on contacting people in the area and letting them know what’s on the ballot … that’s already been happening, but I think this is going to give us more energy,” Lightcap told Kansas Capitol Bureau in an interview Monday.

The Value Them Both amendment, which is on the August 2 ballot, would allow Kansas lawmakers to pass laws regulating abortion in the state.

Kansas lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade leak

Anti-abortion groups in the state doubled down on their push to stop “unlimited and unregulated” abortions after a SCOTUS opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked last week.

Kansans for Life denied a request for interview Monday, but sent over a statement on the potential SCOTUS decision.

“No matter what the U.S. Supreme Court decides on abortion, as of now Kansas will remain a destination for painful late-term abortions and clinics with no health and safety standards — among the most extreme states in the nation. If Kansans want to stop unlimited, unregulated abortion, they must vote YES on VALUE THEM BOTH!”

— Mackenzie Haddix, Value Them Both Coalition

Meanwhile, earlier this year, conservatives in the Kansas Legislature also introduced a bill to virtually ban and criminalize abortions in the state. While the bill is still in committee, efforts to limit abortion rights at the state and federal level have pushed some advocacy groups to take action.

Lightcap said her organization has partnered with other abortion-right s groups , like Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, and has planned several events in the upcoming weeks.

This includes a kickoff event on May 14 in Johnson County and Sedgwick County, and an event May 21 in Shawnee County and Douglas County.

“This is an area that we’ve always paid attention to, but now we are paying even more attention to it … it will help us mobilize even more.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Driverless vehicles bill approved by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly approved a new law on Friday which will allow driverless vehicles to operate in the state. Kelly signed Senate Bill 313, which is described by the Kansas Legislature as permitting the operation of driverless-capable vehicles without a human driver with the automated driving system engaged under certain […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas AG challenges federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in SCOTUS petition

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has filed another petition to the U.S. Supreme Court to review the legality of a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Schmidt argues this mandate, put in place by the Biden Administration, is causing disruption in the healthcare workforce, especially in small, rural communities. Nine other attorneys […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas sports wagering bill signed by Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a bill that will allow Kansans to legally participate in sports wagering. Senate Bill 84 will also allow state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. The bill will also allow venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Elections
KSN News

Kansas legalizes sports betting, then gets sued

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — Kansas has legalized sports betting. But the state was sued almost immediately Thursday by a state-owned casino operator over an unrelated part of the law designed to revive a long-closed greyhound track in its area. State officials and others weren’t sure ahead of Gov. Kelly’s signing of sports betting […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Kansas Legislature#Kansas Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Kansas Capitol Bureau#Scotus#Kansans For Life#The U S Supreme Court
KSN News

More Kansas children hospitalized with COVID this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas children hospitalized with COVID-19 increased in the last seven days. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 21 children are currently hospitalized with the virus, compared to nine last week. The KDHE said 56 adults are also hospitalized with COVID-19 this week. That’s four fewer than […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oswego cattle trader has been banned for life and ordered to pay a heft fine after repeatedly violating federal livestock laws. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal court has fined, John Rife, of Oswego, a repeat violator of statutory regulatory federal livestock laws under the Packers and Stockyards Act.
OSWEGO, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSNT News

Medical marijuana plan stalled as end of Kansas session nears

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Legalizing medical marijuana in Kansas seems to have stalled once again this year. Senate Bill 12, a joint plan from the House and Senate to legalize medical marijuana in the state, is still in committee. According to Mike Pirner, a spokesman for Senate Leadership, it’s not likely that it will gain traction when […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Remains of drowning victim at Kansas lake found by sheriff

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their search for a suspected drowning victim has ended as of Friday. Jesse Paul Sockness was suspected to have drowned in Milford Lake in late April. His remains were recovered by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the Kansas Department of […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Window to pay property taxes in Kansas is closing

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans don’t have much time left to file property taxes, if you haven’t taken care of it already. The deadline to submit property taxes is midnight on May 10. If you can’t get everything in order by then, the Shawnee County Treasurer, Larry Mah, has a few options for you. He told […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy