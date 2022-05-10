ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albia, IA

PCM soccer rallies past Albia

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maeZ6_0fYTykQl00
Tyler Kuecker (ScottFairbairn)

MONROE — Albia scored first and second but PCM’s soccer team rallied for a 5-2 home win on Monday.

The Mustangs fell behind 2-0 but trailed 2-1 at halftime and outscored the Blue Demons 4-0 in the second half.

The victory snapped PCM’s two-game losing skid in which the Mustangs were outscored 10-0. Albia (3-7) lost for the fourth straight time and have been outscored 21-3 in those four matches.

Justin Johnston scored PCM’s lone goal in the first half. Tyler Kuecker added a pair of goals in the second half and Caden Bouwkamp and Aiden Helton also scored to push the Mustangs (5-6) closer to .500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LMtz_0fYTykQl00
Caden Bouwkamp (ScottFairbairn)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, IA
City
Albia, IA
Albia, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcm
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
586
Followers
160
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy