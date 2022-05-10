PCM soccer rallies past Albia

Tyler Kuecker (ScottFairbairn)

MONROE — Albia scored first and second but PCM’s soccer team rallied for a 5-2 home win on Monday.

The Mustangs fell behind 2-0 but trailed 2-1 at halftime and outscored the Blue Demons 4-0 in the second half.

The victory snapped PCM’s two-game losing skid in which the Mustangs were outscored 10-0. Albia (3-7) lost for the fourth straight time and have been outscored 21-3 in those four matches.

Justin Johnston scored PCM’s lone goal in the first half. Tyler Kuecker added a pair of goals in the second half and Caden Bouwkamp and Aiden Helton also scored to push the Mustangs (5-6) closer to .500.