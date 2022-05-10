ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Purr-fect ending: Owner of cat accused of trespassing, taunting other pets wins $125,000 settlement

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uw612_0fYTyENd00

BELLEVUE, Wash — A Washington state woman and her cat are $125,000 richer after taking on the City of Bellevue and King County.

For three years, Anna Danieli and her faithful feline, Miska, have fought accusations that the cat trespassed and taunted other pets, racking up more than 30 violations and $30,000 in fines, KIRO-TV reported.

According to NPR, there was even an attempt to have the cat put down or evicted from King County.

Danieli’s two-man legal team sought reimbursement for costs incurred and brought civil rights claims against King County, the City of Bellevue and other unspecified government entities and officials, KIRO reported.

In addition to the $125,000 settlement, the lawsuit spurred a court order that resulted in changes to Bellevue’s city code and the way that civil offenses involving animals are heard, the TV station reported

According to KIRO, Regional Animal Services of King County, acting on behalf of the City of Bellevue, first issued violations in 2014 targeting Miska’s alleged behavior.

“Miska is the most prosecuted cat in King County and in the City of Bellevue,” Jon Zimmerman, one of Danieli’s attorneys, said in 2020.

In response, Danieli filed a lawsuit alleging governmental overreach, arguing her neighbor is an animal control manager involved in many of the complaints, KIRO reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Las Vegas man used stun gun on cat, threatened neighbor, police say

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of using a stun gun on a cat and then threatening a neighbor who attempted to stop him, authorities said. Carlos Plummer, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested May 4 and charged with two counts of willful or malicious torture of an animal, one count of torturing or injuring an animal, one count of possession and use of a stun gun by a felon and one count of harassment, according to Clark County online booking records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
King County, WA
Pets & Animals
King County, WA
Government
Bellevue, WA
Government
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Bellevue, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, WA
Action News Jax

Ohio babysitter allegedly found passed out, intoxicated with a 15-month-old baby unattended

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A babysitter in Ohio was allegedly found passed out and heavily intoxicated while she was supposed to be watching a 15-month-old baby. WLWT obtained court records that say the babysitter, Donna Muthert, 65, was looking after a baby and did not respond to someone knocking at the door and ringing the bell. Delhi Township Fire Department later forced their way into the home.
OHIO STATE
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Purr#Trespassing#Taunting#Attorneys#Wash#Kiro Tv#Npr#Regional Animal Services#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Florida man allegedly towed inner tube with a pickup truck, killing man riding on it

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of driving recklessly and towing an inner tube that killed an 18-year-old man who was on it, according to officials. Pensacola police announced Friday that they arrested Joseph Brooks Squirewell, 20, in connection with an incident at Maritime Park on April 30 that killed 18-year-old Christian Garner, according to WEAR-TV.
PENSACOLA, FL
Action News Jax

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Action News Jax

Florida judge was assigned to school shooter case at random

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was assigned the case of a former Florida student who gunned down 17 people in 2018 despite never having overseen a death penalty trial or one with much publicity. Her assignment to the Nikolas Cruz case was made...
Action News Jax

Coast-to-coast rallies support abortion rights

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Demonstrators facing down a Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion planned rallies from coast to coast Saturday to express their outrage – and to mobilize for the fight ahead. More than 380 events were planned from Maine...
WASHINGTON, DC
Action News Jax

Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records. San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.
SAN JOSE, CA
Action News Jax

Search continues for escaped inmate who allegedly stabbed officer, stole prison bus in Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas — A search continues in Texas after an inmate allegedly stabbed a corrections officer and stole a prison bus Thursday afternoon, officials say. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Gonzalo Lopez, 46, remains at large. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Lopez was on a transport bus from their facility to another. TDCJ is working with multiple agencies to locate him.
CENTERVILLE, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy