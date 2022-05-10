ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Robinson Cano reportedly drawing interest from Orioles

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobinson Cano could be headed back to the AL East, according to a report, though not with the New York Yankees. The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential suitor for Cano, according to MLB writer Raul Ramos. The Orioles are “intrigued”...

ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ star prospect finally hitting his stride after awful start

One of the New York Yankees’ top young prospects is Jasson Dominguez, who finally started his journey in the minor-league system this year. Enjoying his first action with single-A Tampa, Dominguez hosts a .252 average over 107 at-bats. He’s recorded 27 hits, three homers, and 14 RBIs. To...
MLB
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates pitcher was stunned after being denied on obvious strike

A badly-blown call by an umpire left Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe absolutely stunned on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take two of three in the series. Crowe was summoned to pitch in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Crowe was facing Trea Turner with a runner on third and one out. He threw a 1-0 breaking ball for what should have been a strike, but umpire Jansen Visconti somehow missed the call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Examining why Royals should call up star prospect Vinnie Pasquantino now

Vinnie Pasquantino has been tearing it up at the Kansas City Royals' Tripe-A affiliate and deserves to bring those talents to Kauffman Stadium as soon as possible. Unsurprisingly, the Royals are off to a slow start this season. They're 10-18 to begin their 2022 campaign, and the only thing blocking them from being in last place in the American League Central is the Detroit Tigers — one of the worst teams in baseball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

LA Designates Veteran Pitcher For Assignment

The Dodgers slotted pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot in for his MLB debut on Wednesday. Which of course meant that the team had to make a roster spot for the promising right-handed pitcher. The organization decided to designate Robbie Erlin for assignment. Erlin pitched in two games for the Dodgers after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tyler O’Neill Wants To Avoid An Easy Excuse

Tyler O’Neill, who emerged as one of the major bright spots for the St. Louis Cardinals a year ago, has had a tough go of it lately. After hitting .286 with 34 home runs and 80 RBIs in 2021, O’Neill has not been himself. To start the 2022...
MLB

