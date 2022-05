Craig Brill bucks expectations with a fresh mix of moderate sensibilities and progressive values. WEHOville presents this exclusive interview with the dark horse of the race. I am an activist and community organizer who is deeply passionate about effecting positive change in our communities. My priority is to ensure public safety by addressing and correcting the homelessness crisis. I hope to one day become an elected representative who tirelessly works to keep our streets safe and solves the issues of the day with the commitment and vigor necessary to succeed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO