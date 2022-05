WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Police have a 21-year-old man in custody in connection with the deadly overdose of a teenager in Virginia, according to authorities. Prince William County Police said the overdose happened on April 26 at a home in Woodbridge. The victim, who was identified as a 14-year-old boy, was found unresponsive and taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The death occurred less than 48 hours following the overdose death of another teen, a 15-year-old, in Woodbridge.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO