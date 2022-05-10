ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: 8 AISD students honored for works in statewide art competition

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Eight students from Abilene ISD were recognized at Monday’s AISD school board meeting. These high schoolers were honored for their achievements at the Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE).

Brady Sloane-Duncan, Fine Arts Coordinator for AISD, stood up at the board meeting to give recognition, by name to the following students:

  • Glorianna Nichols – Abilene High School, taught by April Rifenburgh and Thomas Evans
  • Mo Carroll – Abilene High School, taught by April Rifenburgh
  • Lily Alexander – Abilene High School, taught by April Rifenburgh
  • Dominic Conner – Abilene High School, taught by April Rifenburgh
  • Brianna Swanner – Cooper High School, taught by Amanda Baldwin
  • Max Morris – Cooper High School, taught by Sherry Griffith
  • Savvy Abor – Cooper High School, taught by Melody Kennedy
  • Jazuby Chavez-Paz – Cooper High School, taught by Melody Kennedy
Sloane-Duncan said VASE, sponsored by the Texas Art Education Association, recognizes exemplary student achievement in the visual arts by providing a program to art students with a standard of excellence in which to achieve.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fC88_0fYTwy2l00
    AISD: “Woven Together” by Glorianna Nichols, May 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxVjE_0fYTwy2l00
    AISD: “Fungal Thoughts” by Lily Alexander, May 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQMeE_0fYTwy2l00
    AISD: “Break Through” by Max Morris, May 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTqq9_0fYTwy2l00
    AISD: “Lucifer” by Brianna Swanner, May 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oMDY_0fYTwy2l00
    AISD: “Grudge” by Dominic Connor, May 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVf18_0fYTwy2l00
    AISD: “Perception” by Mo Carroll, May 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQGcw_0fYTwy2l00
    AISD: “The Emerald Eye” by Savvy Abor, May 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpAgZ_0fYTwy2l00
    AISD: “Pond Memories” by Jazuby Chavez-Paz, May 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Grmf_0fYTwy2l00
    AISD: “Vivid Smile” by Glorianna Nichols, May 2022

VASE is typically held in person, but went virtual this year on the regional level. The event was held in-person for state qualifiers.

Sloane-Duncan gave special recognition and congratulations to students Connor, Nichols and Swanner for medaling for their works. Even more props were given to Nichols and Swanner for receiving gold seals for their art. Sloan-Duncan said out of 31,000 entries across the State of Texas, only 150 competitors received the coveted gold seal.

To round out the meeting, Sloane-Duncan also thanked AISD art teachers for adapting and teaching in innovative ways, and providing students with opportunities to compete and have their artwork seen.

