Local Candidates Running for State Office Speak at Candidate Forum

Local candidates running for state office spoke to people in Cadillac Monday.

Monday evening’s forum was a way to get to know the candidates and their priorities. President for the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Caitlyn Berard says it was a great chance to learn about the candidates.

“Especially in a busy election year having an event early on in the season is a complete blessing. To catch these individuals, give them a handshake, get them to know who we are. It makes a world of difference,” Berard states.

The forum was part of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce’s Advocacy in Action. Monday’s forum was the first forum the Chamber has hosted. Berard says the past couple years has made this year unusual.

“Redistricting made all of our areas a little bit unusual. To have these brave candidates run and represent us for our northern Michigan priorities is an incredible thing to do,” Berard says.

The forum featured local candidates running for the state house and senate, including candidate for Governor Ryan Kelley. The forum didn’t just help candidates get their name out there, it also helped the people they’re representing get to know them.

“Relationships are what get things done. We don’t know what we’re supposed to be focusing on unless we hear the stories, unless we hear the examples. Unless we hear those tangible barriers that our constituents are frustrated with,” Berard explains.

Amanda Siggins is running for State Representative in the 101st District. She says she’s noticed the struggles her community is facing.

“There is a lot of families in my district, parents, working class families that are really just struggling right now,” Siggins states.

Cathy Albro is running for the 104th District seat. She says a lot of work needs to be done in Michigan. She says she hopes Monday’s forum gets people talking — regardless of political beliefs.

“People are yearning to have a civil conversation with each other. And I think it’s time to do it,” Albro states.