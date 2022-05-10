Orchard Beach State Park Recognized for Historic Building Preservation

A local park is being recognized by the state for preserving a historic landmark.

Orchard Beach State Park was recognized by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for their preservation of the old Shelter Building. Officials moved the near century old limestone building away from the receding Lake Michigan bluff.

Orchard Beach State Park’s Superintendent Doug Barry says it was not an easy task.

“[It’s] quite the honor. I think the biggest honor for me is saving this gorgeous building behind me. This has created this new community space in Manistee. We’re pretty excited about what’s going to happen in the future here,” Barry says.

They say the building is great for the community and is the perfect space for campers as their camping season starts tomorrow. State Park Officials say they hope it continues to be a space for the community.