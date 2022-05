The recent educational crisis within the DeKalb County School System requires an objective eye, moral fortitude and moral integrity to deliver a solution to my constituents. I have fought to place our children first and have held our local school system accountable for more than 20 years and will continue to do so. However, I do not support state intervention because the state does not have the moral ground or integrity to address the issue of funding. It is the taxpayers and voters that hire and fire us elected officials with their vote and pay us with their tax money. As such, it should be a top priority for elected officials to fund crucial repairs for Druid Hills High School, along with three additional high schools, approximately 12 middle schools and even more elementary schools.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO