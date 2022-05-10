Johannesburg-Lewiston Sweeps Gaylord St. Mary in Ski Valley, Stays Perfect in Conference

GAYLORD – The Johannesburg-Lewiston baseball team continued its solid play against Ski Valley Conference opponent Gaylord St. Mary, beating the Snowbirds 4-1 and 6-4 in a doubleheader on Monday.

The win marks the sixth consecutive for the Cardinals as they improve to 12-6 on the year. Joburg remains perfect in conference play at 8-0.

Johannesburg-Lewiston will face Charlevoix next on Wednesday in non-league play.

Gaylord St. Mary drops its fourth straight game and falls to 5-11 overall. The Snowbirds will look to end their cold streak on Monday against Mancelona.