UPDATE: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing Chili girl

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

UPDATE

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say the missing teen was found safe Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old from Chili Monday night.

According to the MCSO, Angelina Difrancesca is 5’6” and about 100 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

She may be wearing a black or blue hoodie with sweatpants.

Investigators did not provide any information about where or when Difrancesca was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

IN THIS ARTICLE
News 8 WROC

