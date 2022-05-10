UPDATE: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing Chili girl

UPDATE

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say the missing teen was found safe Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old from Chili Monday night.

According to the MCSO, Angelina Difrancesca is 5’6” and about 100 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

She may be wearing a black or blue hoodie with sweatpants.

Investigators did not provide any information about where or when Difrancesca was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

