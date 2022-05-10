ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Panera Bread donating portion of cookie sales to MUSC for children’s mental health

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ec6g_0fYTtBGj00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Panera Bread restaurants in South Carolina are partnering with Lowcountry organizations to raise money for children’s mental health.

From May 9 through 22, the Chip in for Children’s Mental Health campaign will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of Panera’s Chocolate Chipper cookies to the MUSC Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness.

Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, said that its 18 SC restaurants are participating because it is the company’s duty “to support organizations such as MUSC Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness that are at the forefront of addressing” mental health.

The funds will be put towards the MUSC Arts in Healing program, which “provides a safe and tangible method for our youth to address underlying fears, anxieties, and concerns,” according to MUSC’s Dr. Mark Scheurer.

Guests can purchase Chocolate Chipper cookies in store or online /through the Panera app for pickup or delivery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

5 places to try grits in the Charleston-area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you enjoy them mixed with shrimp or add a bit of bacon and cheese, you will typically find this southern staple at several restaurants across the Lowcountry. Grits are made from ground corn and can be served in a variety of ways. If you are visiting Charleston for the first […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Mount Pleasant PD Mental Health Open House

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is teaming up with mental health officials for open house event on Wednesday. The mental health open house will highlight available options for those in need of resources in the Charleston area. Local officials for mental health care and support will also be in attendance. […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry distillery celebrating passage of bill to make subminimum wage illegal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Beyond Distilling Company in North Charleston is celebrating after a bill passed the South Carolina Senate that would close the loophole allowing businesses to pay employees with disabilities less than the minimum wage. The company’s mission is to hire anyone regardless if you are disabled or not. Co-Owner Kerrianne Krause says […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Jury: Food Network star guilty in foster child’s death

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The winner of a Food Network cooking show competition has been found guilty in the beating death last year of a 3-year-old foster child in her care. The jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the unanimous verdict Thursday against Ariel Robinson, 30, of Simpsonville, news outlets reported. She made […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Keeping safe in the mostly unregulated beauty industry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Make-up products are meant to help us look and feel good, but according to experts, some of their ingredients aren’t so pretty. According to the Food and Drug Administration, aside from color additives, the law doesn’t require cosmetic products to have FDA approval before they go on the market. “It’s important […]
SKIN CARE
WCBD Count on 2

Everyday Hero: Inell Greene

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – When Ms. Inell Greene talks, people listen. After nearly 60 years as a math teacher in Charleston, she knows how to command the attention of a room. Greene said that teaching is something she always wanted to do. She and her four siblings were raised by their mother in a humble […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panera Bread#Mental Health#Food Drink#Lowcountry#Covelli Enterprises#The Musc Arts In Healing#Chocolate Chipper#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

One on one with Bishop-elect Jacques Fabre

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 14th Bishop of the Diocese of Charleston will soon be installed. In a one-on-one interview with News 2’s Carolyn Murray on Wednesday, Bishop-elect Jacques Fabre said the Holy City has given him a warm welcome and that he is already settling into life in the Lowcountry. His long walks are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Shellfish harvesting season ends May 31

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is reminding residents that shellfish harvesting season in South Carolina ends May 31. State and public shellfish grounds will close 30 minutes after official sunset. Harvesting oysters, mussels, clams, and other bivalves in the summer months can be dangerous, as bacterial levels increase […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Mom punched child at Summerville skating rink

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A mother is facing charges after deputies say she struck her 9-year-old son multiple times at a Summerville roller-skating rink. Deputies responded to Music and Motion on College Park Road around 3 p.m. on May 3 for a call about possible child abuse. According to BCSO, the woman’s son got into an […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Manufacturing company to establish operations in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A consumer products manufacturer will establish operations in Walterboro. Trison Wells, a full-service contract manufacturing company that specializes in liquid filling for household, personal and beauty care products, will invest $1.2 million and create more than 30 jobs in the county. The company offers products to meet customers’ specific needs […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy