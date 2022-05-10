Panera Bread donating portion of cookie sales to MUSC for children’s mental health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Panera Bread restaurants in South Carolina are partnering with Lowcountry organizations to raise money for children’s mental health.

From May 9 through 22, the Chip in for Children’s Mental Health campaign will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of Panera’s Chocolate Chipper cookies to the MUSC Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness.

Covelli Enterprises, the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, said that its 18 SC restaurants are participating because it is the company’s duty “to support organizations such as MUSC Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness that are at the forefront of addressing” mental health.

The funds will be put towards the MUSC Arts in Healing program, which “provides a safe and tangible method for our youth to address underlying fears, anxieties, and concerns,” according to MUSC’s Dr. Mark Scheurer.

Guests can purchase Chocolate Chipper cookies in store or online /through the Panera app for pickup or delivery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.