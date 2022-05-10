ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Carlos Hernandez: Gets knocked around in loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Hernandez (0-2) was saddled with the loss after surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Whiffs six in win

Davies (2-1) earned the win during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Davies pitched well aside from the third inning, when he surrendered all three runs on three hits, but Arizona clawed back from the early deficit to put the 29-year-old in line for the victory. Davies has been his typical solid yet unspectacular self this season, permitting no more than four earned runs in any of his seven starts, though a 4.27 FIP compared to a 3.57 ERA indicates he's been a bit lucky so far. He's scheduled to toe the rubber again next week against the Dodgers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Padres' Robinson Cano: Officially joins San Diego

Cano agreed to a major-league contract with the Padres on Friday. The 39-year-old was let go by the Mets last weekend, and his rumored deal with the Padres finally became official Friday. Cano was off to a horrible start in New York this season with a .195/.233/.268 slash line and 25.6 percent strikeout rate, but San Diego can take a low-risk flier since the Mets are still paying off the rest of his previous contract. Cano figures to see most of his opportunities at designated hitter, though Luke Voit figures to be the top option for now coming off a two-homer game Wednesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Hitting at extended spring training

Bote (shoulder) has been getting at-bats at the Cubs' extended spring training, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote injured his left shoulder at the tail end of last season and underwent surgery in early November. He's been on the 60-day injured list since the start of this season, making him ineligible to return before early June, but the fact that he's hitting in extending spring suggests he may have a shot to return to action when first eligible.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Tony Kemp: Records third stolen base

Kemp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday. The veteran leadoff man has now reached safely in six straight games, and with three steals through 31 contests, he's on pace to exceed the career-high nine he posted with the Astros in 2018. However, with just a .226 average and .583 OPS, Kemp still has a long way to go before satisfying the expectations of fantasy managers who invested based on last season's career-best .279/.382/.418 slash line.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Moving to bullpen

Manager David Bell said Friday that Gutierrez will shift to a bullpen role, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gutierrez's first six starts of the season came as a starter, but he posted an 8.65 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 26 innings while settling for an 0-5 record. The right-hander will presumably serve as a middle reliever out of the bullpen, while Connor Overton will remain in the rotation. Gutierrez will likely be an option to serve as a spot starter at some point if needed.
CINCINNATI, OH

