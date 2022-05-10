ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Picks up first win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Wells (1-2) earned the win after allowing one run on five hits while striking out three over six innings...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Whiffs six in win

Davies (2-1) earned the win during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Davies pitched well aside from the third inning, when he surrendered all three runs on three hits, but Arizona clawed back from the early deficit to put the 29-year-old in line for the victory. Davies has been his typical solid yet unspectacular self this season, permitting no more than four earned runs in any of his seven starts, though a 4.27 FIP compared to a 3.57 ERA indicates he's been a bit lucky so far. He's scheduled to toe the rubber again next week against the Dodgers.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tips in goal

Backstrom scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6. Backstrom redirected a Justin Schultz shot into the net at 1:37 of the third period. Though the Capitals lost the series 4-2, Backstrom was productive with a goal and five helpers in six contests. He added 16 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating while centering the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides helper

Guentzel posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6. Guentzel has yet to be kept off the scoresheet in the playoffs, but his goal streak came to an end at five games. Through six contests, he has seven tallies, two assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. With his regular linemate Sidney Crosby (upper body) out, Guentzel will be asked to carry more of the load on offense as the Penguins play to extend their series in Sunday's Game 7.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Provides helper in loss

Ovechkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. Ovechkin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs. His assist came on a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. Ovechkin has a goal, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason outings, showing no lingering effects from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star SF Julian Phillips to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

The top remaining uncommitted prospect from basketball's 2022 signing class will make his college commitment live Thursday at 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports HQ. Julian Phillips will announce his decision from a group of finalists that includes Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC. Phillips is also considering collegiate alternative programs Overtime Elite and G League Ignite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cubs' David Bote: Hitting at extended spring training

Bote (shoulder) has been getting at-bats at the Cubs' extended spring training, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Bote injured his left shoulder at the tail end of last season and underwent surgery in early November. He's been on the 60-day injured list since the start of this season, making him ineligible to return before early June, but the fact that he's hitting in extending spring suggests he may have a shot to return to action when first eligible.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bears' Dante Pettis: Signs with Chicago

Pettis (shoulder) agreed to a contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 26-year-old appeared in three games for the Giants last year and caught 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. A 2018 second-round pick by San Francisco, Pettis has failed to find much success since totaling 467 receiving yards and five scores during his rookie campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Tony Kemp: Records third stolen base

Kemp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday. The veteran leadoff man has now reached safely in six straight games, and with three steals through 31 contests, he's on pace to exceed the career-high nine he posted with the Astros in 2018. However, with just a .226 average and .583 OPS, Kemp still has a long way to go before satisfying the expectations of fantasy managers who invested based on last season's career-best .279/.382/.418 slash line.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Packers' Eli Wolf: Claimed by Green Bay

Wolf was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Thursday. Wolf was waived by the Colts earlier this week but was scooped up by the Packers on waivers. He's also spent time with the Ravens since going undrafted out of Georgia in 2020 but has yet to make his NFL debut.
GREEN BAY, WI

