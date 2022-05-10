Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Plates two in win

Davies (2-1) earned the win during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Davies pitched well aside from the third inning, when he surrendered all three runs on three hits, but Arizona clawed back from the early deficit to put the 29-year-old in line for the victory. Davies has been his typical solid yet unspectacular self this season, permitting no more than four earned runs in any of his seven starts, though a 4.27 FIP compared to a 3.57 ERA indicates he's been a bit lucky so far. He's scheduled to toe the rubber again next week against the Dodgers.

