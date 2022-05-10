Police searching for man who shot two in Queens

NEW YORK - More lives have been destroyed by senseless gun violence. Police are searching for the suspects who gunned down a Bronx teenager. CBS2's Thalia Perez is learning more about the young life taken too soon. Candles mark the spot where a 17-year-old, identified by family members as Jason Perez, was gunned down Tuesday."This affects a lot of people because it happened right here in the 'hood. Like, right here. I'm just so devastated. You know, I just keep talking to my son and I tell everybody please keep your son close, your kids close," said area resident Lasha Pickett. Police say the...

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO