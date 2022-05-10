ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Police searching for man who shot two in Queens

pix11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigdalia Ortega, a 51-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot...

pix11.com

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim At Westbury Deli

A man was arrested on Long Island after allegedly slashing another person with a pocket knife during an altercation inside a deli, police said. In Westbury, police responded to the Express Deli on Union Avenue shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, where there was a report of an assault.
WESTBURY, NY
News 12

Video: Man seen throwing, robbing mother and son in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a mother and her son last Wednesday night in front of 2180 Grand Concourse. Police report a 24-year-old woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when an unidentified individual approached her from behind. The suspect grabbed the victim's hair and dragged her and her son to the ground, then ripped a chain worth $6,500 from her neck before fleeing southbound on the Grand Concourse on a green moped.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Daily News

Police identify woman found dead with bag over head in Bronx apartment

A 34-year-old woman whose decomposing corpse was found in a Bronx apartment with a plastic bag wrapped around her head was asphyxiated to death, the city’s Medical Examiner said Thursday, ruling the woman’s death a homicide. Firefighters and city EMTs responding to a call of a foul odor coming from an Ogden Ave. apartment near W. 167th St. in Highbridge Saturday evening found victim Norayshma ...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Jason Rivera, 27, Arrested For The Murder Of Gloria Ortiz, 39

On Monday, February 07, 2022, at 1610 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two people, shot in front of 730 E. 137th Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Preliminary investigation determined that three (3) individuals were shot. Victim #1, a 39-year-old female, was...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Beaten With Mop Handle on NYC Street in Possible Hate Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a stranger who allegedly whacked a 22-year-old woman with a mop handle multiple times in a possible bias case in Brooklyn earlier this year. The attack happened in late March and though it's not clear why police are just releasing the details now, they say the suspect is still at large.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: 17-year-old followed, punched and shot dead in the Bronx

NEW YORK - More lives have been destroyed by senseless gun violence. Police are searching for the suspects who gunned down a Bronx teenager. CBS2's Thalia Perez is learning more about the young life taken too soon. Candles mark the spot where a 17-year-old, identified by family members as Jason Perez, was gunned down Tuesday."This affects a lot of people because it happened right here in the 'hood. Like, right here. I'm just so devastated. You know, I just keep talking to my son and I tell everybody please keep your son close, your kids close," said area resident Lasha Pickett. Police say the...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Thieves beat, rob elderly man at gunpoint in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy