Losing two consecutive games in Chase Center in Game 3 and Game 4 did not derail the mentality of this young Memphis Grizzlies squad. Despite being down 1-3 entering Game 5 at Fedex Forum and without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies pounded on the Warriors from the start and wrapped up the contest before halftime. Memphis dominated every category as Golden State was demoralized from the onset and barely put up a fight in the second half.

