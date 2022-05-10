ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More retail options headed to booming Las Vegas southwest valley

By Sally Jaramillo
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – From housing to restaurants, stores, and offices the Las Vegas southwest valley is starting to look different.

Hassan Chaudhry is the founder of Global Commercial advisors and tells 8 News Now more about the company’s next big retail project near Buffalo Drive and Warm Springs Road.

“The city has to grow, and naturally the southwest became that next growth area,” Chaudhry said.

The project will include a gas station, drive-thru restaurants, and medical offices.

“The southwest town has been very busy for the last 3 to 5 years and I think COVID 2020 gave us a little bit of a pullback, but again, you have seen the retail market is picking up,” he added.

Residents may also notice growth along Sunset Road and Durango Drive, in front of IKEA, as several businesses are scheduled to open in the area including Lifetime Fitness.

Other businesses are listed below and will be opening in The Bend retail and business square.

  • Bad Sam
  • Aces and Ales
  • Strop and Steel
  • St. Felix
  • Butcher and Thief
  • Baguette Cafe
  • Shang Artisinal Noodle
  • Tacos and Beer
  • Union Biscuit
  • Mothership Coffee
  • Great Greek
  • Freed’s Bakery
  • Italian Graffiti
  • Sola Salons
  • Redemption Fitness

Chaudhry tells 8 News Now he’s hearing about several more big retail names headed to the southwest valley but those have not been confirmed yet.

