A man wanted by authorities was safely arrested on the Central Coast, but not before than man fired a shot. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives spotted a man wanted for a probation violation Monday morning in a Santa Maria parking lot. They say Adam Valdez tried to flee, pulling out a gun from his waistband and firing a shot during the process. No one was injured by the gunfire.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO