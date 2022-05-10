ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, WA

Wolves Can’t Complete Comeback in Loss to Highclimbers

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bj5mC_0fYTqhUu00
A Black Hills baserunner watches Tumwater's pitcher during a road game on March 25.

At Shelton

HIGHCLIMBERS 8, WOLVES 7

Black Hills 401 010 1 — 7 7 0

Shelton 022 400 X — 8 10 2

Black Hills Pitching — Theophilus 6 IP, 10 hits, 8 ER, 5 BB, 11 K; Highlights — Robles 2-2, 4 RBIs; West 1-4, RBI; Kyle 1-1, 2 runs, RBI;

Shelton Pitching — Zembas 7 IP, 7 hits, 6 ER, 5 BB, 12 K; Highlights — VanAagten 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Baumgart 2-3, 2 RBIs;

After squandering an early lead, the Black Hills softball team nearly came back, but fell to Shelton on the road, 8-7, Monday.

The Wolves were led at the plate by Alexa Robles standout day, with a 2 for 2 line with four RBIs to lead the Wolves. Sam West (1 for 4, RBI) and Becca Kyle (1 for 1, 2 runs scored, RBI) also stood out on the scorecard.

In the pitchers circle, Zoey Theophilus again threw a complete game, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with five walks. Theophilus also struck out 11 in a losing effort.

The Wolves have just two games left this season, against W.F. West Wednesday and Tumwater Thursday, with both being at home.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Pirates Blast Past Bulldogs

Adna Pitching — Simms 7 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 8 K; Highlights — Burdick 1-4, run, RBI, HR; A. VonMoos 1-4, run, 2 RBIs; Beaulieu 1-4, 2 RBIs;. Monte Pitching — Timmons 1 IP, 2 hits, 2 ER, K, 4 BB; Fairbairn 6 IP, 6 hits, 5 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Highlights — Campbell 1-2, run, RBI, HR;
MONTESANO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Thunderbirds Advance to District Title With Win Over Highclimbers

RIDGEFIELD — Though it looked like the game would be closer than many thought at the beginning, the Tumwater baseball team pulled away late from Shelton in the 2A District 4 semifinals in Ridgefield to advance to the district title game, 9-1. The Thunderbirds got off to a slow start at the plate, scoring first in the fourth inning thanks to a Graysen Reveal RBI-double, but the Highclimbers responded right back with a run in the top of the fifth to even the score with two and a half innings to play.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Shelton, WA
Shelton, WA
Sports
City
Home, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Historic Borst Home Museum to Host Open House May 21

The Historic Borst Home Museum at Fort Borst Park in Centralia will host an open house on Saturday, May 21, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The event will be titled “School Teachers (aka: Mercer Girls)” and will include living historians dressed in 1860s style clothing to portray what young women’s lives teaching in the Northwest would have been like during that era.
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelton Highclimbers 8#Black Hills Pitching#Rbi#W F West
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Centralia Police Department to Renew Parking Enforcement Efforts Starting May 23

The Centralia Police Department is giving the public a “two-week grace period” to voluntarily correct parking violations before ramping up its efforts to enforce parking regulations within Centralia city limits. “Out of date city ordinances and old court procedures” that previously limited law enforcement’s ability to enforce parking...
CENTRALIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Centralia Woman Accused of Chasing Victim With Knife Arrested on Warrant

A Centralia woman accused of chasing a woman with a knife in December 2021 has been arrested on a warrant. Eden Marie Anderson, 20, of Centralia, is facing one count of second-degree assault, domestic violence, after she allegedly threatened to hit a woman with her fist then followed her through the house with a 12- to 14-inch serrated kitchen knife during an argument on Dec. 9, according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
369
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy