Wolves Can’t Complete Comeback in Loss to Highclimbers

A Black Hills baserunner watches Tumwater's pitcher during a road game on March 25.

At Shelton

HIGHCLIMBERS 8, WOLVES 7

Black Hills 401 010 1 — 7 7 0

Shelton 022 400 X — 8 10 2

Black Hills Pitching — Theophilus 6 IP, 10 hits, 8 ER, 5 BB, 11 K; Highlights — Robles 2-2, 4 RBIs; West 1-4, RBI; Kyle 1-1, 2 runs, RBI;

Shelton Pitching — Zembas 7 IP, 7 hits, 6 ER, 5 BB, 12 K; Highlights — VanAagten 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Baumgart 2-3, 2 RBIs;

After squandering an early lead, the Black Hills softball team nearly came back, but fell to Shelton on the road, 8-7, Monday.

The Wolves were led at the plate by Alexa Robles standout day, with a 2 for 2 line with four RBIs to lead the Wolves. Sam West (1 for 4, RBI) and Becca Kyle (1 for 1, 2 runs scored, RBI) also stood out on the scorecard.

In the pitchers circle, Zoey Theophilus again threw a complete game, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with five walks. Theophilus also struck out 11 in a losing effort.

The Wolves have just two games left this season, against W.F. West Wednesday and Tumwater Thursday, with both being at home.