PRESCOTT WOMAN LOSES HER LIFE IN ATV ACCIDENT IN MAYER; YCSO REMINDS PEOPLE OF VEHICLE SAFETY MEASURES. Yesterday afternoon, a woman was involved in a single vehicle ATV rollover accident near S. Big Bug Mesa in Mayer, which resulted in her tragic death. At approximately 4:30 p.m. the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received two calls regarding an accident involving a Polaris side by side ATV. One call was from the victim’s wife and the other from a man who reported that there were also two young children in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO