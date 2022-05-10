ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'Secure it immediately': Baltimore vacant home remains unsecured 24+ hours after fire

By Dave Detling
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8Kv0_0fYTq8sq00

More that 24 hours after a fire broke out at a vacant home at 325 Furrow Street, the property remains wide open.

The fire originally broke out in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore Sunday around 7:21 p.m.

“Secure it as soon as possible,” said neighbor Kevin Jones. "Secure it immediately because if they’re unsecured, people are to find a way inside and make a home.”

MORE: In four days, authorities pull bodies from two separate vacant house fires

Officials address issues following vacant home fires

And that’s reportedly what happened.

Neighbors said prior to the fire four people and a dog were living inside.

“Again, secure them up front to back,” said Jones. “They used to cement them.”

RELATED: Man with gunshot wounds found dead in vacant rowhouse fire

It’s a safety issue WMAR-2 News has reported on and one the city says it takes seriously.

But when our cameras showed up Monday, only a Department of Public Works cleanup crew was on site.

RELATED: Baltimore Fire crews pull body from burning vacant home on Thursday

“You think they would send out a cleanup and a boarding crew at the same time,” said one person who didn’t want to be identified.

“If you’re not going to come out at the same time at least board it up so that it’s secure,” said Jordan Miller. “Securing it and making it safe is more important, than have the cleanup crew at a more convenient time."

RELATED: City Council discusses bill for increasing penalties for people who own vacant properties

As for the body of the man found inside who police say had gunshot wounds, investigators have not released his ID or his exact cause of death.

“People having access to these places,” said Miller. "There’s a lot of violence in this area. When something is not boarded up, it leaves more opportunity for these people to go in and hideout and do things.”

WMAR-2 News reached out to DPW about the boarding crew.

We were told given the circumstances surrounding this particular property, a crew will be out on Tuesday to secure it.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

19-Year-Old Young Man Shot At Federal Hill Restaurant, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street late Friday afternoon, police and City Councilman Eric Costello said. According to a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was inside the restaurant arguing with the suspect, another male. The suspect walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun and shot the victim before fleeing, police said. MAN SHOT IN FEDERAL HILL. It happened at Sweet Peas on S. Charles St. @BaltimorePolice say the 19yo victim was shot in the chest inside the restaurant. The shooter got away. @wjz...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

A week later, no explanation for why off-duty police officer shot two men in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — More than a week later, Baltimore County police have not provided any explanation as to why an off-duty police officer shot two men in Parkville. Neither the victims nor the officer - with Maryland National Capital Park Police, Montgomery County Division -- has been charged in the incident. Both the police department and Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said they would not release certain information about the case while the investigation was ongoing.
PARKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmar 2 News#City Council
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested In Baltimore County Shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that injured two people in Baltimore County, authorities say. Wilbur L. Anderson, 42, and Victor M. Gay Jr., 32, were arrested after shooting a male and female victim on the 2400 block of Tionesta Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Baltimore County detectives say.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

McDonald’s Employee Killed In ‘Targeted’ Shooting In Gambrills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old McDonald’s employee was shot and killed Friday morning inside a Gambrills location of the fast food restaurant in what Anne Arundel County police believe is a targeted incident. Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson identified the victim as Britrain Marcelus Gray, of Odenton. Officers were called to the fast food restaurant near Crain Highway and Carver Road about 4:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting, police said. Three other employees inside the restaurant at the time heard a commotion, shots being fired and broken glass, Anderson said. Multiple shots were fired. It is unclear where on the...
GAMBRILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Shooting Victim Seriously Injured: Police

A victim remains in serious condition after being shot in the Southern District, authorities say. The victim was transported to a hospital for apparent gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting on the 100 block of South Carrollton Avenue around 9:10 a.m., Thursday, May 12, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed at Anne Arundel County McDonald's

CROFTON, Md. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Friday morning at a McDonalds in Anne Arundel County. Police responded to the restaurant in the 1100 block of Crain Highway in the Crofton area around 9:30 a.m. where they found a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Springfield Man Nabbed For Shooting Car, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts has been arrested on firearms charges in connection with a shooting where bullets hit a car. The arrest took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 8:45 a.m., Thursday, May 12. Victor Aytche, age 29, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant by members of the Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy