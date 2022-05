(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched an effort to install EV charging stations in Michigan's state parks. The effort, which will be rolled out in phases, will start along Lake Michigan and parks along the western side of the state this summer. It will begin at the Warren Dunes State Park in the southwest corner of the Lower Peninsula and move north through state parks at Holland and Grand Haven, Ludington, Orchard Beach, Leelanau, and Petoskey on the Lake Michigan shoreline and additional points inland.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO