Buffalo County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Trempealeau by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 21:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. For your...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...WEST CENTRAL BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN DEWEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Taylor; Trempealeau; Vernon Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble, Mason, Menard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kimble; Mason; Menard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kimble, southeastern Menard and southwestern Mason Counties through 315 AM CDT At 222 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over London, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include London, Saline, Erna, Us-377 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line, Us- 83 Near The Kimble-Menard County Line and Yates Crossing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY AND NORTHEASTERN NOBLE COUNTIES At 323 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Marland, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ponca City, Red Rock, Marland, southwestern Kaw Lake and Ceres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barry; Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Stone and northeastern Barry Counties through 415 AM CDT At 343 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Crane, or 11 miles south of Aurora, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crane... Jenkins Wheelerville... Madry Elsey MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dent, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dent; Howell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DENT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Jasper. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Wheeler, Bogota, Rose Hill, Latona, Newton Lake and Sam Parr State Park.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shannon; Texas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Cecil County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arkansas, including the following county, Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that were nearly stationary. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Central Cass County in north central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota Crow Wing County in east central Minnesota * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meadowlands, to 7 miles northeast of Leader, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meadowlands around 325 PM CDT. Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Pine River around 335 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Canyon, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Cotton, Fifty Lakes, Emily and Outing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Towner, Cavalier, Benson, Ramsey, Eddy, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Dickey; Griggs; LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Stutsman; Traill TORNADO WATCH 211 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ND . NORTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARNES CASS DICKEY GRIGGS LAMOURE LOGAN MCINTOSH RANSOM RICHLAND SARGENT STEELE STUTSMAN TRAILL
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...through 8 PM today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

