Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aitkin; Carlton; Cass; Crow Wing; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Central Cass County in north central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota Northwestern Carlton County in northeastern Minnesota Crow Wing County in east central Minnesota * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meadowlands, to 7 miles northeast of Leader, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Meadowlands around 325 PM CDT. Pequot Lakes, Nisswa and Pine River around 335 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Canyon, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Cotton, Fifty Lakes, Emily and Outing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO