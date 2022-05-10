ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Winona by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. For your...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northern Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 307 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Billings, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ponca City, Red Rock, Marland, Sooner Lake, southwestern Kaw Lake and Ceres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jasper FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Jasper. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 352 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newton, Wheeler, Bogota, Rose Hill, Latona, Newton Lake and Sam Parr State Park.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dent, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dent; Howell FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DENT COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Central Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Bloomer... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Burnville Jenny Lind... Central City Rye Hill This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 12 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shannon; Texas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Frederick VA and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arkansas, including the following county, Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 700 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that were nearly stationary. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Cecil County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Franklin, Granville, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Durham; Franklin; Granville; Orange; Person; Vance; Wake; Warren ..Areas of Fog resulting in reduced visibilities this morning Areas of fog, dense in some locations, have developed across the northern Piedmont, including across portions of the Triangle. The fog will reduce visibilities to below one half mile or less at times. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Visibilities will start to improve between 8 and 9 am.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chickasaw; Lee; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troy, or 7 miles southeast of Trace State Park, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Verona, Trace State Park, Shannon, Troy, Furrs, Houlka, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Patchy areas of dense fog will continue early this morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across the region, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution this morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin Northwestern Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Antigo around 235 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Jenkins; Screven; Tattnall DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may drop to near zero at times near near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...through 8 PM today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington Areas of fog early this morning will reduce visibilities to as low as one-half mile. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down and leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use your fog lights if you have them. Do not use your high beams.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:29:00 Expires: 2022-05-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Towner, Cavalier, Benson, Ramsey, Eddy, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
BENSON COUNTY, ND

