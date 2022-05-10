MassDOT: Share the road safely with motorcyclists

( WWLP ) – MassDOT is reminding drivers to share the road safely with motorcycle as May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Temperatures are expected to make it into the 80s later this week which means riding season is here.

MassDOT stating it’s both the motorcyclist and vehicle drivers responsibility to co-exist on the roads together.

Always remember to look twice- as motorcycle’s can easily be lost in a blind spot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.