Newport News, VA

Ambulance involved in crash on 39th St in Newport News

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An ambulance was involved in a crash in Newport News Monday evening.

According to police dispatch, they first received the call for a crash around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and 39th Street.

From scene video obtained by 10 On Your Side, a traffic light could be seen knocked over with the ambulance appearing to be wedged on the side of a nearby building.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No further information has been released.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9ND3_0fYTo5jj00
    Ambulance involved in crash in Newport News, May 9, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8mtg_0fYTo5jj00
    Ambulance involved in crash in Newport News, May 9, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyOLf_0fYTo5jj00
    Ambulance involved in crash in Newport News, May 9, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yevjj_0fYTo5jj00
    Ambulance involved in crash in Newport News, May 9, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2 vehicle crash closes part of US 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in Suffolk can expect some minor delays after a two-vehicle crash on Route 58, near the Pitchkettle Road exit. Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Route 58. A vehicle and tractor-trailer crashed, causing the truck to jack-knife, Suffolk police said. The crash closed both lanes of traffic, however, […]
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ambulance#Traffic Accident
