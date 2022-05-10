Ambulance involved in crash on 39th St in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An ambulance was involved in a crash in Newport News Monday evening.
According to police dispatch, they first received the call for a crash around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and 39th Street.
From scene video obtained by 10 On Your Side, a traffic light could be seen knocked over with the ambulance appearing to be wedged on the side of a nearby building.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
No further information has been released.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
